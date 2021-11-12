Highlander Fans Can’t Believe The Reboot Is Actually Shooting Next Year

A reboot of cult classic Highlander has been in development for so long, with so many names coming and going during that period, that a lot of fans will simply refuse to believe that it’s actually becoming a reality until cameras are officially rolling.

That’s completely understandable when you remember that Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway were first tasked with cracking the script back in 2008, with Justin Lin eying the director’s chair. Twilight‘s Melissa Rosenberg took a pass at the screenplay three years later, before Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and Cedric Nicolas-Troyan signed on to helm Highlander before dropping out.

Ryan Reynolds was cast in the lead a long time ago before he too jumped ship, but as per the latest reports, Highlander will begin shooting next year with John Wick‘s Chad Stahelski at the helm and Henry Cavill in the lead role. As you can see from the reactions below, though, many supporters share a mix of enthusiasm and skepticism at the prospect.

Multiple films, a television series, and now a reboot. That whole "there can be only one" thing is sounding real flimsy. https://t.co/BxZgNToDBA — Harbinger Entity (@reverendentity) November 10, 2021

Is this for real?



If so, looks like they missed the point of Highlander.



It's not about hulking handsome men, but ordinary people struggling with an immortality they don't want, locked in an endless Game they can't get out of.https://t.co/VpH4ts9LDC — El Tan (@LeonTanBG) November 11, 2021

Henry Cavill is gonna be in The Highlander Reboot?!???



Heck yeah! https://t.co/wbaIpyzkdf pic.twitter.com/kEe84CTPKB — Jeff Braddock – #SoCalTexan (@Braddock512) November 12, 2021

I'm normally against reboots. I love Highlander especially…but… I actually like this. — Mrs. H (@mrshilamma) November 12, 2021

I’m probably one of the very few stoked for Henry Cavill doing the highlander reboot. lol I think he’s a great choice — Carla 💋 ︽✵︽ ‎ (@PinstripedDiva) November 11, 2021

I'm still not sold on him playing Connor McLeod in the Highlander reboot. — James Armstrong (@jwa131) November 11, 2021

Ooooh Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill? I'm down. — Acaredia (@Acaredia1) November 11, 2021

HIGHLANDER Reboot with Henry Cavill Set to Film Next Year! https://t.co/C2Rstxx12h — ACTION-FLIX.COM (@JMJActionFlix) November 10, 2021

Highlander was always going to be rebooted regardless of who ended up actually dragging the project across the finish line, and the Stahelski/Cavill duo seem like the ideal partnership to make it work, given their respective credentials in action-heavy offerings that come riding waves of buzz and fan support.