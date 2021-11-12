Highlander Fans Can’t Believe The Reboot Is Actually Shooting Next Year
A reboot of cult classic Highlander has been in development for so long, with so many names coming and going during that period, that a lot of fans will simply refuse to believe that it’s actually becoming a reality until cameras are officially rolling.
That’s completely understandable when you remember that Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway were first tasked with cracking the script back in 2008, with Justin Lin eying the director’s chair. Twilight‘s Melissa Rosenberg took a pass at the screenplay three years later, before Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and Cedric Nicolas-Troyan signed on to helm Highlander before dropping out.
Ryan Reynolds was cast in the lead a long time ago before he too jumped ship, but as per the latest reports, Highlander will begin shooting next year with John Wick‘s Chad Stahelski at the helm and Henry Cavill in the lead role. As you can see from the reactions below, though, many supporters share a mix of enthusiasm and skepticism at the prospect.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Highlander was always going to be rebooted regardless of who ended up actually dragging the project across the finish line, and the Stahelski/Cavill duo seem like the ideal partnership to make it work, given their respective credentials in action-heavy offerings that come riding waves of buzz and fan support.