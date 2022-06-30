Jon Voight is swiftly reminded how irrelevant he is after calling for Biden’s impeachment

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight is part of a special breed of Hollywood dinosaurs who, in recent years, have gone full red pill and let their questionable political views overshadow their decades-long career. (Looking at you, James Woods and James Caan!)

But Angelina Jolie’s very understandably estranged father went perhaps a step too far this week by calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden for “wronging this nation’s glory.” The dubious nature of the allegation notwithstanding, however, last time we checked, that was not actually an impeachable offense.

“My dear friends, we’re all saddened by so much turmoil that has been brought upon this life we live,” the 83-year-old said in a video posted to his Twitter account earlier this week. “Can this darkness be lifted? Can we all share joy once again and see eye to eye?”

So far, we can’t disagree with him there if you can ignore the fact that Voight isn’t referring to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling being overturned. But, of course, he was not and instead continued to OK Grandpa on about criminals ruining lives and needing more cops to restore safety to America.

“We’re all angry, and let’s remember why. It starts with the seat of the president of the United States,” Voight continued. “He has wronged this nation’s glory. He has taken down our morals, our true gift of the land of the free. He must be impeached. We cannot wait another second having him dictate our path.”

“Don’t let this President Biden tear down every inch that was sacrificed with blood, sweat, and tears for his dictation of lies,” he added. “I urge all to see truths; I urge all to make a difference for our children’s future, our future.”

Although no one initially really paid attention to Voight’s message, on Thursday, outspoken former Republican Ron Filipkowski shared a clip of the video, sans comment.

Actor Jon Voigt calls for the impeachment of Biden because “he has wronged this nation’s glory. He has taken down our morals. He must be impeached. We cannot wait another second.” pic.twitter.com/Vva0kNuhZR — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 30, 2022

After that, it didn’t take long before the Voight began trending on Twitter, as people couldn’t wait to remind him that he’s irrelevant.

Why do has-beens and never-weres rail so bitterly against Joe Biden?



Looking at you, Jon Voight, Scott Baio, Ted Nugent, Kevin Sorbo and James Woods.



I'm sensing a pattern here. Irrelevancy breeds contempt? — 💙Rapunzel™💙 #Roe💔 (@co_rapunzel4) June 30, 2022

For the record, while the actor has been cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s decades in the making Megalopolis, which will apparently finally begin filming later this year, a trip to the actor’s filmography is otherwise a sad reminder of what once was. In 2020, Voight appeared in a made-for-TV movie Roe v. Wade, alongside Hollywood greats such as Stacey Dash, Jamie Kennedy, Joey Lawrence, and, uh, Tomi Lahren. Next, he will appear in a folksy-sounding biographical drama about Ronald Reagan starring Dennis Quaid.

In other words, no one cares what Jon Voight thinks in 2022.

One user quipped that Voight took his role as a Nazi officer in Uprising as “a little too much to heart,” while another added that they “care more about the mating habits of goldfish” than what Voight and his ilk have to say about “literally anything.”

Starting to think that Jon Voight took his role as a Nazi officer in “Uprising” a little too much to heart. — RocknRollDem (@Soxfan311) June 30, 2022

I care more about the mating habits of goldfish than I do about what Jon Voight, Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, Kirstie Alley, Roseanne or fuckin Chachi have to say about literally anything! — Terry Hogan (@Bucky1744) June 30, 2022

But others had even more colorful commentary to volunteer!

Apparently, Jon Voight wants to be remembered as a blithering shithead and not an Oscar-winning actor. https://t.co/qBJdHHDYgM — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) June 30, 2022

Jon Voight is a big sack of shit. — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕪 *☆ ｡･:*:･ﾟ★,｡･:*:･ﾟ☆ (@LePapillonBlu2) June 30, 2022

When Jon Voight calls for the impeachment of Biden



Mood of the day pic.twitter.com/GRHVrgJ1sy — Omar Arnold ♚ ✊🏻✊🏿 ♚ (@OmarArnold_777) June 30, 2022

Several people also took the opportunity to remind Voight that this is why his daughter no longer speaks to him. “Not Jon Voight continuously reminding us why Angelina Jolie cut him out of her life,” quipped one user.

Not Jon Voight continuously reminding us why Angelina Jolie cut him out of her life. — sam 🌹 (@skull_moss) June 30, 2022

Jon Voight thinks Joe Biden has taken down our morals??!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Yet another example of why Angelina Jolie won't talk to him or have her children meet him. He's crazy!!🤪 https://t.co/e7Sk0F2kvJ — Polly Olly Doodles All the Day (@pollyollydoodle) June 30, 2022

It was worth a shot, we guess, but next time we need an opinion on who makes the best brand of rice pudding, we’ll know where to find him.