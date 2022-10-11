Jonathan Majors reveals why he had to be the one to destroy the Avengers

Jonathan Majors made his entrance in the MCU in a fairly (forgive the pun) low-key way in the Loki series finale, appearing as the mostly amiable He Who Remains. But he’ll soon be making his mark on the franchise as the character’s more tyrannical variant, Kang the Conqueror, who is set to serve as the franchise’s next big bad as the Multiverse Saga heats up, beginning with next February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

And with all of the different sides to Kang, it’s easy to argue that Majors has one of the most fascinating and multi-faceted parts in the whole Marvel universe. The actor himself certainly sees it that way as he has now opened up a little about why he couldn’t let anyone else conquer the role of Kang and knew he had to be the one to nab the highly coveted gig. While reflecting on his game-changing casting to Men’s Health, Majors said:

“It was the character and dimensions of Kang. And the potential that it had. I thought, I’ll take a chance on that.”

Yes, we’ve already seen him as He Who Remains and we’re about to witness his debut proper as Kang, but those two beings are just the beginning as we’re anticipating many other variants of the villain to come over the next few years, going by his multitude of multiversal forms in the comics. He might not have the imposing physical stature of Thanos, but Kang’s definitely got him beat when it comes to having more sides to his character.

Beyond Ant-Man 3, we don’t have a full confirmed lineup of projects where we can expect Majors to show up as Kang, but some kind of role in Loki season 2 seems logical. Other than that, he’ll definitely rise up to take on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as a whole in May 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and that same November’s Avengers: Secret Wars.