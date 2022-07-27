Actor Jonathan Majors is playing the next big bad guy in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His Kang is a figure who travels across time, bends reality and, according to Majors, is a bit like someone leading a football team in high school.

The actor makes the comments about his role in a piece published by Collider today. Essentially, while portraying the character, Majors focuses just on the script and story, and this is similar to how people in Texas handle the pigskin when on the gridiron for work.

“I would say I grew up in Texas and played around with sports. The best thing about sports when you’re playing the point guard or the quarterback is, a good quarterback or point guard, they have amnesia. They don’t remember the good plays, they don’t remember the bad plays ,they just remember they got to play the game. So that’s how I am with these guys. I just play the script. Tell the story. That’s how it goes.”

Majors goes on to say he is thankful the Kang character contains multitudes. He likes being able to explore himself through the character’s variants as recently seen on Loki and says it helps him discover who he is and who he can be as a person in addition.

“For me, it’s a great exploration of myself, just to figure out how much of myself can I explore.”

Majors will play the antagonistic version of Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next year. It releases in February.