Jordyn Woods gets a car for Christmas from NBA player boyfriend

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram on Dec. 25 to showcase the presents she received from her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl Anthony Towns.

Woods and Towns spent the holidays apart because of the NBA’s healthcare and safety protocols. Towns and the basketball player’s six teammates, including starters Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, and Jarred Vanderbilt, entered the protocols after their game against Utah Jazz on Dec. 23. This comes at a time following the ongoing rise of COVID-19. Towns tweeted shortly after entering protocol, “Can’t catch a f*%@ing break!”

In the Instagram post, Woods shared that her boyfriend gifted her a new car as well as a Louis Vuitton coat while uploading a series of photos of the objects. She wrote, “WTF!! I thought last night was enough, and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you, @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!?.”

Woods added that this is the second year that the couple was separated because of the pandemic. She stated, “I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas, but your presence was felt.”

Immediately after her post, Towns shared a picture of himself video chatting with his girlfriend and her family, including her mother Elizabeth and sister Jodie Woods. Alongside the screenshot, the 26-year-old expressed how much the separation sucks. He said, “Merry Christmas, P.S. Covid Sucks.”

Woods and Towns began dating in 2020.