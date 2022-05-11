Judd Apatow laments the ‘Superbad’ sequel that never happened

The comedian and filmmaker said he always wanted to do a follow-up where Michael Cera and Jonah Hill were in college.

Filmmaker and comedian Judd Apatow is doing the media rounds to promote his new book, and in a recent podcast appearance broached a topic on everyone’s mind: a potential sequel to the hit movie Superbad.

Apatow appeared on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum and covered a litany of topics, including how he feels about Seth Rogen, doing comedy and magic together, along with a few other things.

The interview is insightful and the conversation naturally veers towards additional installments for some of Apatow’s movies, with the filmmaker singling out Superbad as one he lamented never getting a sequel.

Superbad came out in 2007, and immediately changed the idea of what everyone thought a teen comedy could be, making instant stars of Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. It grossed $170 million on a budget under $20 million, and is considered one of the best coming-of-age films of all-time.

“I always wanted them to do a sequel to Superbad. I know that Jonah said ‘Oh it’ll be funny to do it when we’re 70 or 80,’ but I really wanted them to do a Superbad in college where Jonah flunks out of college and just shows up and visits Michael Cera at college. But everyone was like, ‘Nah we don’t want to screw up Superbad by accidentally making a crappy second one’ and I would always say the same thing, ‘Well that’s like saying don’t make the second episode of the of The Sopranos. Like, so why do you think we would screw up the second one?'”

Both Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill have revealed why they were never all that interested in returning to the Superbad well, but maybe we’ll see if the latter gets around to his retirement home idea in the next 40 years or so.