Judge Declines Request From Heard’s Lawyers to Dismiss Depp’s Lawsuit

Judge Penney Azcarate struck down all motions presented by Heard's lawyer, except for one, which she is keeping under advisement.

After Amber Heard’s lawyers requested to have Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against her dismissed, judge Penney Azcarate has ruled that the case will proceed.

Depp is suing Aquaman star Heard for defamation for $50 million for alleged false domestic abuse claims she made against him that he says hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

During the trial, which is unfolding in Fairfax, Virginia, and being live-streamed on the Law & Crime Network, Azcarate said she reviewed all the paperwork in the case Monday night and is ruling to let the case proceed. She struck all the motions presented by Heard’s lawyer, Benjamin Rottenborn, except for one, which she is keeping under advisement.

Judge Azcarate says she reviewed all the paperwork last night. She rules the case will proceed, striking all motions except one, which she kept under advisement. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/Bf0fgnDw5G — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 3, 2022

Rottenborn had previously argued that Heard, who is listed in the byline of the 2018 Washington Post op-ed at the center of the case, did not write the headline of the article.

WATCH: Rottenborn argues to dismiss the case. He argues Heard did not write the headline of the Washington Post Op-Ed.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/DzzvUs2BSH — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 3, 2022

In the article in question, Heard describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard doesn’t name Depp in the article, but Depp claims the piece nevertheless implied him as the abuser. Heard made previous domestic abuse allegations against Depp in 2016, something he says is referenced in the article.

Benjamin Chew, Depp’s lawyer, countered Rottenborn’s motion for dismissal, arguing several credible witnesses have backed Depp’s claims of defamation. Chew cited a previous court case that utilized a “theory of defamation by implication.”

WATCH: Benjamin Chew counters, saying Depp is within his rights to pursue a defamation suit. Chew also argues several credible witnesses have backed Depp's claims.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/Dq4TnPAptX — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 3, 2022

Chew also called Heard’s divorce settlement a “scam,” referencing the fact that a representative for the American Civil Liberties Union earlier testified a charity donation Heard pledged for $3.5 million — which she claimed to be from her settlement — was not fulfilled to completion. Only $1.3 million had been received by the organization, according to testimony.

WATCH: Chew continues, "It was just a scam to get the $7 million in the divorce settlement, that [Heard] said she gave to the ACLU, she swore she gave to the ACLU and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, and she pocketed it instead."#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/vyf55ef054 — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 3, 2022

In terms of the motion Azcarate is keeping under advisement, the judge explained that since the piece of evidence has not been submitted in the trial yet, she is waiting for that submission to make a determination. The piece of evidence in question seems to center around Heard retweeting a link on Twitter, according to Rottenborn, which he argues is not actionable, citing a previous court precedent.

Judge Penney Azcarate denied the motion to strike in regards to two statements in #JohnnyDepp's defamation case but said she will take the first statement that deals with a retweet of #AmberHeard under advisement. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/yjvQJPNqAH — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 3, 2022

Earlier Tuesday, an economic damages examiner testified that following the 2018 op-ed, Depp’s financial losses were allegedly about $40 million.

An economic damages examiner testified on Tuesday that between December 18, 2018 and October 2020, #JohnnyDepp lost approximately $40.3 million. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/mPCx6AHg8O — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 3, 2022

Last week, Depp wrapped up his four-day-long testimony. Tuesday represents Depp’s team resting its case, with Heard’s team now slated to begin their case against Depp. Should the trial proceed as planned, Heard is expected to take the stand, as well, sometime this week.