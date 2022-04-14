Director James Gunn has said the coming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film will be the last time the original team is ever together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now Nebula star Karen Gillan has said the work is bittersweet.

“I think everybody was excited to be back together. The feeling was giddy excitement. The whole family was back and we truly do feel like a family. It just wouldn’t have felt right without James [Gunn] back with us. It just wouldn’t have been the same movie. So, we were all extremely grateful that everything got straightened out, as it should have. Now, we’re almost finished. So, there’s a little bit of a bittersweet feeling in the air as we close out this chapter of the Guardians as we currently know it.”

Gillan made the comments about the work and Gunn’s off and on status with the project while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter today. Gunn was famously fired from the project by Disney after some old tweets containing crude and dark jokes resurfaced and were used against him. He was ultimately rehired in 2019, had the full support of the principal cast to come back and, while speaking to the outlet, Gillan clarified she was not the one leaving Rick and Morty toys on Gunn’s monitor as a prank during the shooting of the project. Gillian is very curious about who is though.

“Everyone thinks it’s me! It’s not me! I would like to go on the record as saying it is not me. I don’t know who’s doing that, but I was at the monitor yesterday and it is getting out of control. They’re taking over the whole video village. So, I can’t wait to find out who it is.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens May 23, 2023. Gunn has teased cameos from Rick and Morty may be in it, too.