Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently shooting in advance of its release next year. The hotly anticipated third installment in James Gunn’s MCU trilogy will pull out all the stops, with the script leaving those who’ve read it in tears. But there’s still obviously going to be a lot of jokes, fun Easter eggs, and unexpected cameos — and Gunn has just teased a big one.

In a post to mark the 29th day of the shoot, Gunn said he was working on some cameos and dropped a big hint as to who’s in front of the cameras. Check it out:

Day 29. The Space Cruiser, Rick & Morty’s ship. It lights up. The cart is getting crowded. PS Today we are shooting some wonderful cameos for true Guardians fans. #GotGVol3 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/ufCXkThiN7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 5, 2022

This is almost certainly a hint that Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland is on set. Roiland does the iconic voices for both lead characters and while it’s unlikely that we’ll see the actual Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith appear in the MCU, we may hear a rather familiar voice coming from one of the side characters.

If Vol. 3 is as stacked with cameos as Vol. 2, we’re in for a treat. The 2017 movie featured David Hasselhoff, Jeff Goldblum, Sylvester Stallone, Michalle Yeoh, Ving Rhames, Michael Rosenbaum, and Miley Cyrus. One name apparently ruled out is Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill, with Gunn responding to a tweet saying that the rumor “sounded like a made-up story” with “sounds like and is“.

We may also see some familiar faces popping up in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will air on Disney Plus in late 2022 and set up the story of Vol. 3. Recent images from the set seem to confirm the Guardians will be visiting Earth, which opens up the door for fun appearances from other MCU heroes. Fingers crossed we get some big names.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands on May 5, 2023.