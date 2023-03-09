Keanu Reeves is here to catch you up to speed on ‘John Wick’ in just 60 seconds

It’s been close to a hefty four years since the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (thanks, COVID), so one might be forgiven for being a little bit rusty on the events of the preceding three films before the impending release of John Wick: Chapter 4. Or, perhaps you’ve never watched a John Wick film in your life, but are intrigued by the inclusion of action veterans like Donnie Yen.

In either case, there’s still ample time to have yourself a marathon of the first three John Wick films, but if you’re truly time-poor, fear not – series star Keanu Reeves took to Twitter to catch you up on the story so far in 60 seconds flat. Well, a little over 60 seconds – he pauses a few times to riff a little in his textbook wholesome way.

Haven't seen the first 3 #JohnWick movies? Don't worry. Keanu Reeves gets you up to speed in 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/4fDmN1kQ8T — John Wick: Chapter 4 (@JohnWickMovie) March 8, 2023

Covering the events from the moment he came out of retirement to avenge his dog, to his exile from The Continental, and through to the cliffhanger ending of Chapter 3 with the Bowery King, Reeves doesn’t skip a beat about the title character’s adventures.

Reeves does pause to note that Ian McShane’s Winston is most certainly a sketchy character, perhaps shining a brighter light on the New York Continental owner’s allegiances in Chapter 4, but perhaps we’re reading into what is otherwise a fun piece of promotional material.

In any case, get ready for what is being lauded as one of the greatest action films of all time when John Wick: Chapter 4 lands in theaters on March 24, 2023.