Kelly Reilly talks relationships in ‘Yellowstone’ season five: “It’s going to get bloody”

Kelly Reilly is using five very intriguing words to describe the season five premiere and upcoming episodes of Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone.

It’s not just the debut episode or the storyline that she’s talking about; it’s the evolution of relationships and the way that the characters we know are farther away from a sense of comfort than ever before. As John Dutton becomes Governor of Montana, Reilly says there’s a lot in store for our beloved characters; and as she eloquently puts it:

“It’s going to be bloody.”

Now, fans of the series know that Yellowstone doesn’t shy away from blood, but the fact that it’s a focus of the series is an exciting prospect. The Dutton family has always had a lot to lose, but the stakes have never been quite this high before.

Gil Birmingham spoke about Dutton’s new job title and what it means for their relationship:

“(On John becoming governor) Within the Native community, we just can’t figure out what it’s going to be yet. It’s a good thing for John. I don’t know how it’s going to be for us.”

Birmingham plays Chief Rainwater, who has been in a complicated relationship with John Dutton since the first season. With his becoming governor, Rainwater will undeniably be nervous about future interactions — will the truce they’ve come to stay as such, or will things change with the new power in John’s grasp?

Their relationship is one of many that will change this season, and with good reason. Everyone’s favorite couple, Beth and Rip, will be in a different dynamic with their recent marriage and all of the ways they’ll both step up in John’s absence at the ranch. More responsibility will fall on Rip’s shoulders at home while Beth is torn between wife and chief of staff.

Cole Hauser spoke about their dynamic in the fifth season:

“It sets it up for a very interesting year with Beth and I.”

Kayce Dutton and his wife, Monica, will also be feeling the effects of John’s new job and changing things to prepare for their second child. Kelsey Asbille’s Monica has always been hesitant to fall in with the Duttons, but she can’t turn off her love for her husband Kayce — played by Luke Grimes.

One relationship that isn’t changing significantly is that of Beth and Jamie; they’re still riddled with disdain for one another. The only difference is that Beth has something on Jamie that she didn’t before, and she will use it to her advantage at every opportunity that presents itself.

Beth will meet someone who will light a fire underneath her in the upcoming episodes, and that’s Market Equities’ Sarah Atwood. Reilly notes that their relationship is something unlike anything Beth has ever known.

“There will be an adversary for Beth in a way that she’s never experienced. That’s going to be like two Goliaths — when she sees her opportunity, she’ll take it.”

Here’s to opportunities for Beth to get all riled up; that’s our favorite version of her. You can catch up with all things Yellowstone streaming now on Peacock.