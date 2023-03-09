Kevin Costner is putting on his cowboy hat for a new ‘Yellowstone’-esque docuseries

Kevin Costner will soon step into his cowboy boots and prepare to guide viewers on a journey out west in a new docuseries with the History Channel, and it’s got a very Yellowstone feel to it — rife with lessons in history and culture with a unique and beautiful perspective. Kevin Costner’s The West (the working title for the docuseries) will captivate viewers as Costner guides us through the types of stories that built us.

Doris Kearns Goodwin, historian and executive producer on the project, calls it a blessing to work with Costner on the History Channel docuseries. Costner’s name is synonymous with the Western genre, and there’s no one with a more compelling voice or appreciation for the work than the iconic actor. In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, he explains the decision to partner with Costner on this historic adventure.

“Kevin Costner’s body of work on the American West has defined him as one of the finest storytellers of this genre and of our time. What a privilege it is for my partner Beth Laski and I to collaborate with Kevin and his team and our trusted colleagues at The History Channel and Radical Media to portray with authenticity and accuracy a sweeping and nuanced portrait of the American West and its people, places and movements at this pivotal time in American history.”

Costner spoke about the docuseries and what draws him back to this line of storytelling repeatedly. He has a profound appreciation for history and the paths people walked so many years ago; it’s something he’s always found a great adoration for, and there’s something extra special about Kevin Costner’s The West.

“I am in love with history. I love the rich, heroic and harrowing stories of the West. The people and their stories have always held a fascination for me, but there’s an urgency today to put those times and the men and women who we think we know in perspective, in the context of their times, without judgement. This particular West project is significant for me as it marks a return to The History Channel, the home of my first foray into television with the Hatfields & McCoys, and an opportunity to partner with the legendary biographer and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, who so artfully weaves together important stories that are at once expansive, intimate and true.”

While little else is known about the project for now, fans can anticipate seeing the story told in eight episodes, with exciting and layered stories from an era rich in expansion, adventure, and complexities. While you eagerly anticipate this upcoming project with Costner, you can watch his four-part docuseries, Yellowstone: One-Fifty, streaming on Fox Nation, and as always — you can see him as the rugged and beloved John Dutton in Yellowstone on Peacock.