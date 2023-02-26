Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Helen Mirren score Critics Choice Super nominations for ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1923’

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe isn’t just growing in size and talent — it’s being recognized for the powerful storytelling that fans are treated to with every Dutton family series.

With heavy storylines on their shoulders, it’s no surprise that Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Helen Mirren were nominated for Critics Choice Super Awards this year. The Super Awards are specifically for the superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror, and action movies/series genres.

It’s not just Yellowstone that draws viewers into the epic story. With enthralling prequels 1883 and 1923 giving us a preview into the Duttons of days past, we’re learning more about the family name and why they’re willing to risk it all to protect what’s theirs. It goes far beyond land boundaries and status. It’s about love, and everyone is a sucker for a great love story.

At the heart of each Dutton family story is love, the most endearing and compassionate kind. However dysfunctional, these branches of the family tree have an adoration for one another, propelling them forward and pushing them through the trenches. It’s only when that emotion fades away that the family unit begins to break down, which is what fans are seeing in season five of the core series Yellowstone.

It’s not surprising that Mirren was nominated for her role in 1923, in which she navigates being not only the matriarch of the family, but the powerhouse, the one who holds it all together when things around her come crashing down. The heartache Mirren brings to the big screen is emotionally charging, gripping us almost unrelentingly as we see her navigate the changing of the times and the losses that unfairly bestow themselves upon her.

Costner took to Twitter to share a nod of gratitude for being nominated for Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series, or Made-For-TV Movie. It’s hard to imagine the action genre without Cosnter’s John Dutton, and with the second half of season five on the horizon, we’ve still got many stories to explore with him. No one could play John Dutton with the sense of power Costner brings to the screen, with the grit and determination he lends Sheridan’s multifaceted story.

Thank you to the @ccsuperawards for the nomination 🤠 pic.twitter.com/DBrddfpGlS — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) February 25, 2023

The winners of each category will be announced on March 16, and you can see what other films and television series were nominated by checking out the list of nominees here. You can catch up with 1923 as it streams on Paramount Plus and catch the first four seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock. Here’s to a continued and intriguing story with the Duttons and more award nominations in the near future.