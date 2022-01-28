Kevin Costner stepping back behind the camera to direct another epic Western

Kevin Costner never really went away, but it also wouldn’t be unfair to suggest the actor and filmmaker’s career has never quite reached the heights of his 1990s heyday, when he was one of the biggest and most bankable stars in the business.

However, he’s currently flying high thanks to the massive success of Yellowstone, with the 67 year-old now poised to step behind the camera and direct his first feature film in almost 20 years. As per Deadline, shooting on epic Western Horizon is set to kick off this summer, sending Costner back to the open plains that won him two Academy Awards for Dancing with Wolves, and saw Open Range land widespread acclaim.

The story is being described as a longtime passion project for Costner, with the narrative covering a fifteen-year span on either side of the Civil War. Speaking to the outlet, he surmised the epic scope and scale of Horizon, and how he plans to bring it to the screen.

“America’s expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it. Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters life and death decisions.”

If we completely ignore the fact that The Postman exists, which is the best option for all involved, Costner has proven himself a more than capable director, especially when working in the Western sandbox. For that reason alone, coupled with his recent resurgence, we’re excited to see what he’s got in store.