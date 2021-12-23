Kim Kardashian recently shared a series of photos alongside the announcement that she’d recently passed her First-Year Law Students’ Examination, or the baby bar, with excitement and pride. She let fans in on the journey it took to get to a place of success, including times when passing the exam seemed like a far-off goal — but she never stopped moving forward.

Kardashian noted that it wasn’t an experience she had handed to her, it took a lot of work, and her fans know that it’s been something important to her for years. In addition to studying, taking tests, and working towards her ultimate goal, Kardashian has also spent the last few years working within the realm of criminal justice reform.

Kardashian is proving to be an unstoppable force, and she’s not idly waiting until the next big event happens; she’s finding ways to continue helping those who need justice now. So as Kardashian shared a new case on social media just days ago, it took a little while for fans to decide just how they felt about the situation.

Sharing the story of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, Kardashian said she went on a deep dive to figure out exactly what the story was as people had been sharing his name all week.

For those who don’t know about this case, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is a 26 year old that was sentenced 110 years in prison for driving a semi-tractor-trailer and crashed into traffic killing four people. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2021

Kardashian shared details about the tragic situation and the mandatory minimums in Colorado, which tied the judge’s hands regarding Aguilera-Mederos’ sentencing.

Another shocking and unfair part of this case is that the judge didn’t want to sentence him to such a lengthy sentence. However, because of the mandatory minimums in Colorado, his hands were tied. Mandatory minimums take away judicial discretion and need to end. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2021

Finishing her thread by saying that the Governor of Colorado is a good person, Kardashian says she knows he’ll do the right thing. Still, not everyone was so quick to jump to Aguilera-Mederos’ defense. Kardashian and 4.3 million other signees signed an online petition — many of them truckers who show support for Aguilera-Mederos.

Twitter users share their opinions on the case, and they’re as divided as you might expect.

Y’all… he was literally TWO WEEKS into training… his brakes failed… he was going downhill so the truck picked up speed and people wouldn’t let him over to use the emergency exit ramp for trucks… this was not his fault at all… and he’s supposed to spend his life in prison??? — Stormy (@SaccadicStormy) December 21, 2021

I’ve driven down that stretch of highway in my car. It’s extremely steep and I am a nervous wreck every time I drive it. It was a tragic accident. He has some liability but I don’t think he was grossly negligent and deserving of that sentence. — Witch Hunter (@SharonD22588349) December 23, 2021

Some users wonder if the blame lies within him for not doing a pre-check, while others state that the responsibility lies within the hands of the company Aguilera-Mederos worked for.

Did he do his pretrip? What do the maintenance files say about this particular truck?

There are so many different things that should have been checked so the company takes the blame — Melanie (@Melanie08778168) December 22, 2021

And knowing the fact that the truck had brake problems prior to his trip is his decision to take the vehicle knowing that it had a red flag for brake problems but 110 years is excessive maybe 20 years is adequate because of loss of life. — clyde proctor (@ClydeProctor) December 21, 2021

It’s a difficult case and I do agree that mandatory minimums needy to be abolished. However, I do think he should be punished to some extent…he was reckless, speeding and people lost their lives! Please let’s not overlook that because it was not your family member or friend! — Iloma S.,M.A.,PHR,SHRM-CP 🇳🇬 (@IminHR) December 21, 2021

Another person who agrees with a change of length in the sentence but is not claiming him an innocent man is the wife of one of the four victims killed in the crash, Doyle Harrison. Kathleen Harrison shared this statement with TMZ regarding Kardashian speaking out in support of Aguilera-Mederos,

“I don’t think that we want our local proceedings in any state taken over by who has the loudest mouth out there, because people don’t know all the details, they are running on emotion.”

Several other users on social media shared similar sentiments — noting that Kardashian’s “deep dive” missed some details.

Kim, your “deep dive” did not mention the fact that he missed multiple opportunities to stop his truck. For starters, he KNOWINGLY AND WILLINGLY passed a run-away truck ramp which are there for this very reason, to avoid damage or injury to others. He did nothing to stop! — K White (@Always_colorado) December 22, 2021

Several Tweets posted information saying that Aguilera-Mederos had opportunities to stop and did not use them.

As a trucker, going 80 in a 45 is unforgivable. The road he was on is known to have multiple emergency exits for rogue semi’s. Feels bad it happened but dude merged to the fast lane instead — BIG Zeno (@Azenoxxx) December 22, 2021

After the public voiced opinions across the platform all afternoon, Kardashian shared this Tweet, showcasing that the voices on both sides of the equation were heard.

After massive public backlash, suburban Denver District Attorney Alexis King says she will reconsider the 110 year sentence her office sought and obtained against a truck driver whose breaks failed. https://t.co/6HHbsMxjsa — David Menschel (@davidminpdx) December 22, 2021

You can find out more at the link above and in the stream of comments on Kardashian’s social media platform.