Keeping up with the Kardashians has always been easy thanks to social media and their twenty-season run on E!. But since their family show ended earlier this year, fans have had to rely solely on the sisters to release their own news on their personal social media. However, that’s quite a bit of content

After recently celebrating some personal milestones, Kim’s eldest daughter North West joined TikTok and went live, giving fans a glimpse inside her mother’s bedroom. While the video was quickly cut off, that didn’t stop fans from grabbing a screen recording.

While we won’t share the video itself, those who wish to could easily find it online; however, a few days after the incident, one of the many Kardashian offsprings came to the rescue. Kim’s nephew Mason Disick, son of Kourtney and Scott Disick, offered Kimmy K some good advice in order to help his cousin.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

You can be one of the most-followed people on the planet, but eventually, the generational divide will kick in.

While the family is perhaps one of the most famous families in the world, it comes as no surprise that they look out for one another. This exchange between Kim and Mason is by far the cutest of all the family exchanges to happen recently. Reminding us all that what the Kardashian’s value most is family.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian announced in April that the family would return with a new reality show on Hulu in 2022, though exactly when is unknown, so for now, fans will just have to stick to watching the Kardashians’ social media sites and maybe some Pete Davidson jokes on SNL.