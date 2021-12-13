Kim Kardashian takes another milestone step in her law school journey

Pop culture icon Kim Kardashian has just completed a milestone in her law school journey, she announced on her Instagram page Monday.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” the reality star, model and entrepreneur wrote. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” Kardashian said.

She went on to explain that she previously failed California’s first-year law exam — nicknamed the baby bar — thrice in two years, with the third attempt even occurring while she had COVID and with a 104-degree fever, according to the post.

In California, Kardashian explained that the way she is studying requires taking two bar exams, with the first one having a harder pass rate.

“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals,” she said.

Back in 2019, Kardashian first began stating in interviews that she was studying to pass the bar exam in California following some prison reform advocacy work she had been involved in at the time. This included a specific focus on releasing nonviolent drug offenders, for example by largely funding a lawyer-led initiative called the 90 Days Freedom Campaign, an effort that ultimately led to 17 people being released from federal prison back in 2019 under the First Step Act.