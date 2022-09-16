Kim Kardashian slammed by ‘Skinnygirl’ boss in wake of lottery lawsuit

A feud between reality stars is playing out on social media amidst a lawsuit being leveled at Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick related to an alleged fake lottery scam.

Specifically, The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is being vocal about her criticism of the Keeping up with the Kardashians stars.

Frankel commented on an Instagram post by Page Six about the lawsuit.

“It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine,” Frankel said, though we could not locate the offending social media post in question that Frankel apparently alleged occurred on the same day Russia invaded Ukraine back in February. However, both Kardashian and Disick have “deleted all posts relating to the alleged scam,” according to Page Six.

“I gotta be honest with you. You look like f**king clowns,” Frankel added, in a nod to a phrase Kardashian said to her own sisters while criticizing the outfits they wore while they were in Japan, as the Daily Mail recounted.

Frankel, who is also the founder of the Skinnygirl lifestyle brand, has been vocal in the past about her dislike of the Kardashian clan.

Kardashian and Disick were at the center of a class action lawsuit that alleged the lottery company, Curated Business, used the contest as a scheme to collect and distribute personal information from its participants, as We Got This Covered previously reported. The lawsuit further alleged it’s possible nobody ever won the contest at all, despite claims by the company to the contrary.