King Charles III shows how much faith he has in ‘beloved’ daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as he grants her unique power

Kate Middleton is not only bouncing back into her busy routine as a working royal, but she’s also becoming the face of the British monarchy. Her father-in-law, King Charles III, has made his admiration for her quite evident by preparing to bestow upon her a unique power — one that will make her the first Princess of Wales in over a century to grant royal warrants.

Sources close to the palace disclosed to Fox News Digital that King Charles, who has openly referred to his daughter-in-law as “beloved,” is keen to grant her this rare privilege. Royal experts are also abuzz as they view this as a sign of the monarch’s immense trust in Kate’s judgment and influence.

King Charles set to give Kate Middleton power to put $1 billion 'Kate Effect' into action https://t.co/AeV8Fvacvi — Fox News Entertainment (@FoxNewsEnt) January 27, 2025

Royal warrants, often considered a prestigious seal of approval, are issued by senior members of the British Royal Family to companies or individuals who “have regularly supplied goods or services to the royal household.” It’s the ultimate “mark of recognition” that carries immense weight in the world of branding and business, according to the Royal Family’s official website.

Should Middleton, 43, be officially granted this power, she will smash through tradition and become a major influencer in the kingdom’s involvement with business and trade. Commenting on why she thinks King Charles has chosen Middleton over other royals, including his heir, Prince William, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told the outlet: “King Charles is extremely fond of his loving and resilient daughter-in-law. He holds her in high esteem. I’m sure he will be honored to implement a major royal first.”

Middleton’s influence, particularly in the fashion world, is nothing short of superstar-level. Dubbed the “Kate Effect,” her wardrobe choices regularly cause items to sell out and generate a frenzy among fashion enthusiasts. Her style is reportedly responsible for over $1 billion in sales, making her a powerful ambassador for British brands.

Hilary Fordwich, a British royal expert, noted that granting the mother of three this power would further solidify her role as a central figure in the monarchy’s future. “It signals King Charles III’s faith in Catherine. She’ll have increasing influence as she is being groomed for such responsibilities. This is due to her poise, intelligence, tact, and reliability as he is gradually delegating responsibilities to the next generation,” said Fordwich.

As she returns more to public life, the Princess of Wales is reaching for heritage British brands that have long histories with the royal family. https://t.co/BOOjJ6lNBk — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) January 23, 2025

Sources suggest via the UK Times that Kate will be eager to begin issuing royal warrants the moment she is granted this power. However, she’ll most likely only recognize brands that align with her values or those “meaningful businesses close to her heart.” An insider revealed she’ll potentially spotlight her favorite brands like Alexander McQueen, Catherine Walker, Jenny Packham, and Strathberry, among others.

The last Princess of Wales to issue royal warrants was Queen Mary over a century ago, before her husband ascended the throne in 1910. While King Charles himself issued warrants as Prince of Wales, this honor was never extended to Princess Diana during their marriage.

“It would be a smart move by King Charles III to offer the role of grantor of royal warrants to none other than our ‘gem in the monarchy’s crown,’” Chard noted. Indeed, it would be wise to do so as Fordwich pointed out that “[Kate’s] endorsements… have already purportedly been valued at approximately £4 billion, or almost $5 billion, to the British fashion industry.”

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for Middleton. After her triumphant return from her cancer treatment and as she settles further into her role as future queen, her ability to grant royal warrants would not only elevate her personal brand but also give a much-needed boost to the British economy.

