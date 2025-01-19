Kate Middleton said no to a painful procedure during cancer treatment, even when it posed risk to one of her biggest allies

There is a lot at stake when a person is undergoing cancer treatment as the painful procedure doesn’t just attack the cancer cells in the process – it attacks the immune system of the patient, rendering them weaker than ever. And yet, while undergoing the tough treatment of chemotherapy, Kate Middleton managed to protect her prime asset, despite opting not to do anything to protect it.

Aside from Kate’s gorgeous facial features and iconic fashion choices, what instantly draws attention to the future of England is her luxurious hair. Hence, when the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis earlier in 2024, many were concerned about her health and how chemotherapy would affect her locks. But the royal retained her tresses despite undergoing treatment.

During a recent visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, Middleton candidly discussed her cancer journey and revealed to a fellow patient how she navigated one of the most challenging aspects of treatment. The 43-year-old disclosed that she decided against using cold cap therapy, a method designed to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy.

“She just said that she didn’t have to have it. For her to lose her hair, which is so iconic, would have been awful. Everyone loves her hair,” said Katherine Field, a 45-year-old cancer patient who wore a cold cap herself during chemotherapy when she spoke with Middleton. Field added that the princess’s choice not to use the therapy, despite its potential benefits, was surprising.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, announces she's completed chemotherapy in an emotional family video. "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus."https://t.co/tvbKIBOdCB pic.twitter.com/M0RwPH0XV9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 9, 2024

Cold cap therapy involves wearing a tightly fitted hat filled with chilled gel or liquid to cool the scalp during chemotherapy. According to UCSF Health, the cooling process constricts blood vessels leading to hair follicles, reducing the amount of chemotherapy drugs that reach the scalp and thereby limiting hair loss. The treatment, however, can be painful and uncomfortable, with patients often enduring headaches and cold-induced discomfort.

Since Kate refused to use the cap (and there is no other known method to avoid hair loss), the absence of any obvious loss of hair could just be pure luck – many don’t lose hair or experience significant shedding during the process of chemotherapy. The percentage of such patients is low, but it is there.

Field shared that her conversation with Middleton was comforting, describing the royal as warm and empathetic. “[It was] just like talking to a friend about a really horrible time in life. She’s warm, and it just felt like sitting with a girlfriend having a chat, which is pretty hard to achieve in those circumstances. She is very special – to be able to connect with people so quickly and so empathetically.” Field was quoted as saying by Radar Online.

Additionally, Field said Middleton admitted a surprising attachment to her chemotherapy port, a device implanted to deliver treatments directly into a vein. While she didn’t disclose specifics about her cancer type or the timeline of her treatment, it is known that she was diagnosed in March 2024 and completed treatment six months later.

The princess’s decision to forego cold cap therapy could have posed a risk to her public image — a matter of significant importance to the monarchy, especially during King Charles’s reign. While she would have been England’s beloved princess no matter what, Middleton’s ability to maintain her poise and signature look throughout her treatment undoubtedly played a role in reinforcing the royal family’s stability, particularly as the King faced his own cancer battle.

An insider revealed to Radar Online that the monarch was overjoyed by Kate’s remission. “King Charles is naturally overjoyed at Kate beating cancer for several reasons. But on a pragmatic level, he says the monarchy is now in rude health and in safe hands for another generation,” the source said.

While Middleton’s journey brought relief to many, her ability to persevere with grace and fortitude further solidified her role as an important member of the royal family. For King Charles, who has relied on her as one of his closest allies, her recovery is not only a triumph but also a reassurance for the monarchy’s future.

