Kit Harington is far from irrelevant these days so far as the Game of Thrones fandom is concerned. Unlike most of his co-stars, the actor is returning soon with a Jon Snow sequel series. Before that, Kit is paying tribute to House of the Dragon by praising its boldness for taking the story down a completely unexplored period in the Seven Kingdoms.

After killing the great love of his life and proving that he still knows nothing, Jon (or Aegon Targaryen, as he’s otherwise known) was exiled to the Wall at the order of King Bran the Broken. There, he forsook his new oath as soon as he stepped foot in Castle Black and went beyond the great barrier with the remaining Wildlings.

As to his whereabouts, ultimately nothing is known, but with HBO developing a sequel show centering around the protagonist, we might learn the answer to that question sooner than we expected, at least sooner than George R.R. Martin could churn out those last two books.

Harington himself recently appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival and praised House of the Dragon.

The mere resurgence of their King in the North has sent the fan into a frenzy, and they think he’s looking good these days after his time in rehab.

House may be about the Targaryen dynasty and their dragons, but let’s not forget Jon Snow is the last dragon.

Others are hoping for him to grow back his Jon Snow hair, unless the character decided to get a haircut beyond the wall.

Some might see it as a chance for Game of Thrones to redeem itself. Some might say it’s just another attempt by HBO to milk the franchise. Given the reactions to Kit Harington, however, I think most fans would just be glad to see the actor in costume again as Jon Snow.