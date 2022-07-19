‘Climate Criminal’ Kylie Jenner attempts everyday peoplehood with a Target spree TikTok

Fresh from the flames of an internet backlash that has branded her an ecological disaster, Kylie Jenner is attempting a whiplash rebranding of her public image by going on a Target shopping spree and filming it for TikTok. Just like normal, real humans do.

The reality star caught a healthy dose of social media flames when she posted a photo on Instagram of her embracing her partner, Travis Scott in between the couple’s two private jets. While Jenner was initially criticized for the gross display of her family’s fortunes she quickly became branded a climate criminal when the online conversation shifted to the fact that Jenner uses her jet like most people call an Uber, taking flights of ridiculously short lengths and creating a carbon footprint like a Sasquatch.

I'm hearing that Kylie Jenner has turned the AC off in her bombardier bd-700 to honour the victims of climate change. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JL4EfeTw79 — Gary McQuiggin (@ggaaarrryyyy) July 18, 2022

Kylie Jenner caused this heatwave — OLONI BABY (@Oloni) July 19, 2022

While she hasn’t responded directly to the criticism, Jenner has limited comments on her original post and now seems to be using social media to pivot from wealthy elite to totally ordinary Kylie who shops at Target with her kids just like all the rest of us do. One hopes she shopped locally and didn’t have Kylie Air (yes, her private jet has a name) zoom her over to the Super Target in Van Nuys for another three-minute flight.

we got 8 years to save the world and capitalism tells me i have to do everything i can to save the world but kylie jenner and travis scott have to pick what private jet they wanna take a 20 minute flight on — briana (@briplz) July 19, 2022

Kylie Jenner: here’s my jet during historical inflation and gas prices.



*receives backlash and takes her kids to Target*



Me: like we can afford Target?? pic.twitter.com/e5bc4BqaKS — teatime75 (@teatime75) July 19, 2022

Although Kylie and her kids’ visit to Target doesn’t seem to have raised as many eyebrows as her all too jet-setty travel plans have people are still not really buying the shift from Kardashian Kajillionaire to Bargain-Hunting Proletarian as quickly as she might like and Jenner is still receiving massive media side-eye.

Kylie Jenner takes a 3 minute flight from one end of LA to the other end multiple times a week but yeah let’s stop flying coach a few times a year and eating steaks https://t.co/cPycVYhIx2 — cracksmoker🎠 (@tradfelon) July 19, 2022

Jenner may need to find a harder “Celebrities! They’re Just Like You” flex to shake off her gargantuan carbon footprint. We offer the following self-help video in support.