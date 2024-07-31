‘The way I ran to my living room and turned on the tv’: Lady Gaga’s Olympics tribute is evoking strong reactions, including from the Games’ official account

Lady Gaga has once again cemented herself as a queen of the entertainment industry with her performance at the Paris Olympics. With her tribute to Zizi Jeanmaire’s 1961 hit, “Mon Truc En Plumes,” she gave us feathers and French choreography. To say that fans were excited would be an understatement.

Gaga shared a clip on TikTok, showing her sporting a stunning black customized Dior outfit and heels. The video starts with her walking down the stairs as two men hold bright pink feathered fans in front of her. She has had many iconic performances in the past, but this one is right up there with the best, and fans have praised her for her professionalism and versatility.

Fans react to Lady Gaga’s ‘Mon Truc En Plumes’ performance with praise

The video’s comment section reflects how people feel about Lady Gaga’s performance, with fans referring to her as a “living legend” and claiming her performance was “inspiring” and “iconic.”

“Amazing tribute! ‘Mon Truc en Plumes’ in a tribute to French ballet dancer, actor, and singer Zizi Jeanmaire,” a comment reads, informing others of why Gaga chose this particular song to sing. She sings in French, and fans have also commended her on her pronunciation of the lyrics.

“My dad wrote to me ‘Lady Gaga is performing at the Olympics’ – the way i ran to my living room and turned on the tv,” another fan shared. Other comments on the post include, “The versatility of Lady Gaga is unmatched,” and “gaga was BORN to be a performer… a true star.” Even the official Olympic TiKTok account responded to the clip with a short message (but one many of Gaga’s fans will agree with). “ICONIC moment, Gaga,” they wrote. The comment has been liked over 14,000 times.

Gaga also reflected on her performance with a long message on X, where she informed fans she feels “grateful” to have been asked to open the Olympic Games this year. “I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song — a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre,” she added.

I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and… pic.twitter.com/FMNyiosHUR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2024

The performance touched Gaga on a personal level too, as she informed fans she has “always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music.” She then went on to detail the work that went into the performance, including her studying French choreography.

For fans, this is an Olympic moment that will forever stand out, and for Gaga, it is a performance she was immensely proud of, as she wrote, “I hope you love this performance as much as I do.” Yes, Gaga, we do!

