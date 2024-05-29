Lady Gaga’s unusual fashion choice for the Chromatica Ball illicts strong reactions from fans who feel we’ve reentered the Artpop era

Lady Gaga recently stepped out for the premiere of her HBO concert, the Gaga Chromatica Ball. This was a moment her fans had been waiting for, and she did not disappoint. Her outfit on the red carpet has generated excitement from fans who feel we are heading into a new era (while also channeling some of Gaga’s best moments from the past).

Recommended Videos

The “Applause” singer posted three photos of her bold look to Instagram and tagged those responsible for bringing it together. Among the people she tagged were the clothing brand Selva, who was responsible for the outfit, fashion stylist Hunter Clem, and Nicola Formichetti as fashion director. “On the red carpet, I told them it was a car part. They said what kind, and I said I don’t know, I’m not a mechanic,” she captioned one of the pictures (yes, the outfit does look like it could have come from a car part).

Lady Gaga’s fans celebrate her new look

Fans have had strong reactions to the posts, and it’s clear many feel the singer is channeling her ArtPop era. But what does this mean? ArtPop is Gaga’s 2013 album, and her style, now more than ten years ago, was very different from how it is now. This is why her outfit to the Chromatica Ball has brought up feelings of nostalgia. “This has so many ARTPOP vibes, I’m not putting up with it, I’m loving it absolutely EVERYTHING,” an excited fan wrote. “I’m going to cry a little.” Another fan echoed these statements, writing, “I feel like we are back to the ARTPOP era.”

Other comments on the post include, “She said stop asking for the ‘old Gaga,'” “HER LINKEDIN ERA FINALLY OVER,” and “I’m completely speechless. Just when I think that you can’t surprise us anymore, you appear JUST LIKE THIS …”

Gaga also hinted at a new beginning in the caption of her post: a poem for a monster. The second verse reads, “I found a way back to myself again, With different tones, and metals I could bend, I hope that you will love me in this way, For who I am — not then — but for today.”

Nicola Formichetti also celebrated the moment and posted the picture to Instagram — the reactions have been similar. “We’re sooo back,” a fan wrote. “Ready for this new part of her career,” another Instagram user agreed. “The new beginning?! So this is like her new aesthetic or what?! If so, I’m so here for it,” another comment reads.

Is something big coming?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more