Lana Condor sells bingeable upcoming Netflix series ‘Boo, Bitch’

Lana Condor is Erika in the upcoming witchy — and bitchy new Netflix series, Boo, Bitch.

Condor joined the cast of The Talk to share more about the hilarious show, and she was asked to give a description that would make people want to binge it on Friday. Condor hit the nail on the head, and we’re more excited than ever to tune in.

“Okay, so this show is a super raunchy comedy that doesn’t take itself seriously at all. Like, it knows what it is, has an array of characters that I think everyone watching could be able to find themselves in one of the characters, and it’s basically about this girl who she’s very much a wallflower in high school. She’s a second-semester senior, and then one day — like she goes to her first party ever — like, as a second-semester senior, she’s like, ‘I’ll party one time,’ and she goes in, and she dies.”

Yep, you read that right; Condor plays a ghost for the majority of Boo, Bitch — which makes sense, considering the series title.

“So it’s like — what a bummer, but you realize that she’s a ghost and she has unfinished business to do before she can ascend. So the whole story is basically about watching her do her unfinished business and then slowly descend into who I like to call Bad Bitch Erika. Which is like, Bad Bitch Erika is like the worst human in the world. I typically love, I don’t know if it’s been a choice in my career, but this is the way that it’s happened is — I’ve always played characters that people tend to like and want to be best friends with. So it was a totally new experience to play the villain.”

We’re sure Condor is still likable in both versions of Erika, but it will be interesting to see her play a character that isn’t as easy to love. Of course, dealing with unfinished business likely means emotions will be high as she moves through a life she wasn’t ready to be done living just yet.

Boo, Bitch begins streaming on Netflix this Friday, July 8.