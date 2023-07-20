Latest Disney News: The ‘Haunted Mansion’ is almost ready to add new happy haunts as Walt Disney World gears up for a Mirabel meet and greet

Hiya Pals! It might be a Wednesday in the middle of summer, but we can’t stop thinking about all things spooky as Disney‘s Haunted Mansion theatrical debut gets closer and closer. For us, spooky season starts when the Fourth of July draws to a close, and right now, we’re just waiting for everyone else to catch up.

With less than two weeks until the happy haunts at the Haunted Mansion welcome us in, Disney treated us to a new trailer for the delightfully spooky film. Walt Disney World is also making a big step forward in terms of welcoming a fan-favorite character from Encanto to her new meet-and-greet location at Magic Kingdom as Disney and Marvel look back longingly at one of the best theatrical debuts within the umbrella company that took place 12 years ago, today.

You know the drill from here; grab your favorite Mickey blanket and mug because we’re getting comfortable with the best in the Disney realm today!

The Haunted Mansion will soon be ready to welcome us as happy haunts

In 10 days, the doors to the Haunted Mansion open.



See Disney's #HauntedMansion in theaters July 28. Get tickets now: https://t.co/ic6KcDAWar pic.twitter.com/BCqv8qO4Zw — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 18, 2023

Happy (and some not-so-happy) haunts will soon welcome audiences everywhere to the Haunted Mansion, and Disney lovers who have been obsessed with the ride can’t wait to see what the film brings to the table.

In the new trailer, we see Rosairo Dawson in full on mom-mode as she tries to keep her son from being spooked in their chilly and unnerving new home. A little mom magic — in the form of a vanilla candle, of course, and a dance number should rectify the situation…right?

Of course, there’s more at play than just an old house being slightly terrifying; there are spooks and haunts that come alive after the clock strikes midnight, and as the “dream team” is assembled to help figure out who is haunting the home and how to get them to stop. Of course, as those who call the Haunted Mansion their second home at Disney know, it won’t be all that simple.

The grim-grinning ghosts will soon be out to socialize, and we can’t wait to be friends with them! Disney’s Haunted Mansion hits theaters on July 28 — here’s to checking out its well-stocked library of ghost stories!

Mirabel is anxiously awaiting her Magic Kingdom meet-and-greet debut

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY! Mirabel from “Encanto” has debuted at Walt Disney World! https://t.co/kODf4G68q4 pic.twitter.com/v0b9e0OtcK — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) June 26, 2022

Encanto tells the captivating story of a family with pieces of magic that exist within them and one character who is convinced she has none. Mirabel stole the hearts of everyone who watched the film within the first moments of its debut and with a good reason.

Her sweetheart, selflessness, and natural ability to see the good in everyone around her made it easy to root for Mirabel, and fans who love her will soon be able to meet her at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. While she made her parade debut at the parks in early June, she’ll have her own location where adoring fans can meet her within the next few months.

Her new location will exist where Merida’s meet-and-greet once stood but don’t fret; everyone’s favorite Brave heroine is still available to meet in Magic Kingdom; she’s just moving to a new spot. So as you plan your fall trip to Disney World, don’t forget to get your autograph books ready for one of the greatest in Disney history!

Captain America: The First Avenger hit theaters on this date 12 years ago

He's the star-spangled man with the plan! On this day in 2011, @MarvelStudios' Captain America: The First Avenger debuted in theaters. pic.twitter.com/XctikAdYgq — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 19, 2023

We can’t let July 19 pass us up without honoring the star-studded man of our dreams, Captain America, and remembering how we poured into theaters on this day more than a decade ago to see Captain America: The First Avenger for the first time.

Seeing Chris Evans become Steve Rogers, who then became Captain America was a real treat for fans, and he embodied everything that the hero stood for in his own life. Evans is charming, handsome, and a little bit magical. He stands up for his beliefs, gives back to those in need, and serves as an idol that kids and adults alike can look up to.

Captain America: The First Avenger introduced us to Steve and Bucky, one of our favorite friendships in the Marvel realm to this day. For Steve, there was always Bucky; for Bucky, there was always Steve. They might not have had a lot, but they had each other. So when Bucky fell off the train in one of the most heart-wrenching scenes in the MCU, it stung audiences worldwide.

Of course, there was also a lot of good too, and as far as movies within the Marvel realm, The First Avenger will always be a little extra special to us. So if you spent some of your afternoon re-watching it, we get it — we did too.

Here’s to Captain America. May we always feel that same sense of wonder as we did the first time we saw his theatrical debut.