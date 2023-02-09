Latest Fantasy News: J.K. Rowling isn’t concerned about financial loss as fans tout alternate magical games to scratch the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ itch

Any Hogwarts Legacy purchase will line J.K. Rowling’s pockets, which puts fans in a tough position.

The fantasy game is working hard to distance itself from the controversial author, but its ties to the Wizarding World she created mean its sales are inextricably tied to Rowling, and her damaging views on trans rights and identity. This is pushing many to boycott the game’s upcoming release, but Rowling has already been clear that a loss of profit doesn’t concern her.

Despite Rowling’s supposed laissez faire attitude, a huge number of Harry Potter fans won’t be playing Hogwarts Legacy anytime soon. They’re instead turning their attention to a slew of alternate games, which boast their own magical approach to gameplay.

Even a full Hogwarts Legacy boycott isn’t going to hurt Rowling’s wallet

Image via Avalanche Software

Trans people and their allies are working hard to avoid Hogwarts Legacy, as a portion of any game sales will inevitably make its way into J.K. Rowling’s pocket. The controversial author has been clear about her detachment from any moral pushback, instead relying on her vast wealth for comfort. In response to a user asking how she sleeps at night, knowing how many people she’s negatively affected, and Rowling quipped that she simply reads her “most recent royalty cheques and find the pain goes away pretty quickly.”

Disney’s got a magical alternative for fans boycotting Hogwarts Legacy

Image via Aniplex/Avalanche Software

Fans looking to avoid a Hogwarts Legacy purchase might find themselves disappointed to miss out on its robust and rich magical world, despite the negatives of buying the game. Thankfully, there are several alternatives they can enjoy instead. Disney has a magical game of its own, titled Disney Twisted-Wonderland, which even has an anime spinoff headed to fans soon.

Or you can enjoy the vast magic systems of other stellar titles

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

If you’re looking for a game that isn’t restricted to mobile, there are plenty of other alternatives to choose from. Existing games like Divinity: Original Sin 2, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and Shadow of Mordor or upcoming titles like The Radiants offer up all the magical wonder of Hogwarts Legacy without the attached controversy.