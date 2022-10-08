House of the Dragon continues to go down a treat with audiences, all but reviving the Game of Thrones name and announcing to the world, in no uncertain terms, that there’s still life in this old beast of pop culture. If you’re wondering how they did it, a new companion book, titled House of the Dragon: Inside the Creation of a Targaryen Dynasty, will give you an extensive glimpse into the behind-the-scenes process.

As for HBO, the network isn’t done with this new prequel series and nor its creator Ryan Condal, not by a long shot. But can they ride this successful streak to the end and finally deliver a satisfying conclusion to a Game of Thrones story? We don’t have the answer to that question, but we do have all of these developments and more for you in today’s roundup of Westerosi news.

This new ‘House’ book will spill all the tea

Image via HBO

Against all odds, House of the Dragon has managed to become worthy of the Game of Thrones name and even soar higher than its predecessor in certain areas. Creating a masterpiece is never a coincidence, and usually, we find that a lot of elements have to work in tandem and perfect sync to bring about your next TV obsession. House is definitely a masterpiece, so if you wish to know exactly how they went about making it, this new hardcover book will give you all the details, including “exclusive insights and secrets from the show’s ambitious shoot.” You can even check out some preview pages here.

Why does Alicent hate Rhaenyra with a such fiery passion?

HBO

In a lot of ways, House isn’t just about a kingdom ready to boil from within into turmoil and strife, but about two characters, similar yet so different, that have to make their way in this volatile landscape as best as they can. Rhaenyra and Alicent started this journey as best friends, but now they’re such bitter rivals that it almost feels as if they’ve been at it their whole lives. The fate of the Seven Kingdoms hangs in the balance of this splintered relationship, and if we know Game of Thrones, there’ll be no reconciliation at the end of this tumultuous path.

HBO extends its deal with ‘House’ showrunner Ryan Condal

Image via HBO Max

From the dozens of creatives who pitched their ideas to HBO, it was Ryan Condal’s that eventually saw the light of day. Now, House has managed to stick the landing and become an absolute sensation, so it only makes sense that the network is trying to expand its relations with Condal. According to a report by Deadline, HBO has renewed the showrunner’s overall deal and is hoping to work with him for years to come.

That’s all for now, but we’ll have more for you tomorrow as we draw closer to the eighth House outing, or the last episode to feature a time jump.