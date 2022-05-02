Latest ‘Ms. Marvel’ Poster Spotlights Bold Colors and Pakistani Culture

Ms. Marvel is just over a month away and Marvel Studios is pulling out all the stops to generate hype for the Pakistani-led Disney Plus series. Starring Canadian-Pakistani actress Iman Vellani in the titular role as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, the series revolves around Kamala’s infatuation with Captain Marvel and tells the origin story of how she gains her superpowers. Additionally, Ms. Marvel serves as a set-up for the upcoming Marvel Studios film The Marvels (2023).

The official Ms. Marvel Twitter page recently uploaded a pop-art-inspired poster that borrows inspiration from the vibrant color schemes used in Andy Warhol’s works. The image was captioned, “May this Eid bring strength, love, and light. #EidMubarak Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. by @shehzilm.”

Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. 🎨 by @shehzilm. pic.twitter.com/OdIigb1F89 — Ms. Marvel (@msmarvel) May 2, 2022

For educational purposes, “Eid Mubarak” is an Arabic term that means “Blessed feast/festival,” and is often used socially as a greeting during Eid al-Fitr, one of two official holidays celebrated in Islam that begins on May 2, 2022 and ends on May 3, 2022. The religious holiday is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long, dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

In the poster, a lot of Pakistani imagery has been used. For example, the crescent and stars that symbolize the faith of Islam, the Arabic writing within the crescent, and the henna tattoo on Kamala’s palm, which is used in celebration of special occasions or in joyous gatherings of many people. It certainly is nice to see Marvel embracing different cultures, especially those in minority groups where religions are not often taught and understood. For all who celebrate it, Happy Eid or “Eid Mubarak.”

Ms. Marvel is scheduled for release on Disney Plus on June 8, 2022.