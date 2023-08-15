Latest Netflix News: An expensive thriller poised to launch a franchise can’t even launch to no. 1 on streaming as the fantasy series Netflix couldn’t kill nears its new home

If there’s one thing Netflix must have learned over these past couple of months, it’s that you’re much more likely to be the subject of good news if you put your money toward standalone projects rather than half-baked franchise attempts. Indeed, with Heart of Stone failing to pull better numbers than a more self-contained Prime Video rival, while They Cloned Tyrone continues to sit right there and be a hotbed of wholesome reports – it looks like Netflix doesn’t know where to lay its cards.

And that’s even without considering that Warrior Nun – the fantasy drama series unwisely and prematurely booted by the streamer – is set for an unprecedented comeback after the show’s raucous fanbase willed it back into existence, and exactly who will be picking up this surefire moneymaker is something we could be finding out shortly.

Speaking of finding things out, did you know that the streamer’s next comic book adaptation releases in two days?

News on the future of Warrior Nun is closing in

Photo via Netflix

Six months after Netflix disowned Warrior Nun, the show quickly blossomed into one of streaming’s greatest success stories after the fervent fan demand managed to cancel the cancelation that the streamer foolishly bestowed upon it.

But while Warrior Nun certainly isn’t going back to Netflix’s abusive household, fans have been left wondering exactly which streaming service will act as Warrior Nun‘s adoptive parent, anxious to know who they’ll be shelling out for in the future.

And with the clock on the official “Warrior Nun Saved” website approaching just one more day’s worth of wait time for the next announcement, all just might be revealed before long.

Juel Taylor is open to a They Cloned Tyrone sequel, but with one, very important caveat

Photo via Netflix

It may have underperformed on the charts, but Juel Taylor’s They Cloned Tyrone is far and away one of Netflix’s greatest releases of the year; a sci-fi film armed with deft social satire and dripping with more originality than the industry is perhaps even capable of comprehending. Yes, more of that, please!

And Taylor would be more than happy to provide as well, provided that the hypothetical sequel has nothing to do with the story of They Cloned Tyrone.

Indeed, Fontaine, Slick Charles, and Yo-Yo have all wrapped up their arcs, and Taylor knows better than to try and shoehorn them back into a sequel, lest They Cloned Tyrone becomes the next target of the streamer’s franchise ray; a fate arguably worse than getting canceled.

Netflix’s next comic book adaptation comes out this week, and apparently it really doesn’t want you to know about it

Image via Netflix

Perhaps it lost faith after the trainwreck that was Jupiter’s Legacy, perhaps it doesn’t want to risk promoting anything involving Tenoch Huerta (whose sexual assault allegations continue to gestate), or maybe it simply has better things to do, but Netflix has really dropped the ball on promoting The Chosen One – the upcoming fantasy series set to release to the platform on Wednesday.

Based on the comic book American Jesus by Mark Millar (whose work was also adapted for Netflix projects Jupiter’s Legacy and Super Crooks), The Chosen One follows the plight of a 12-year-old boy who suddenly finds himself bestowed with the powers of Jesus Christ. It seems like a fun enough premise, so perhaps we’ll find out why Netflix has been so reluctant to promote the show once it drops two days from now; it can’t be that bad, can it?

Guillermo del Toro casually rolled up to the They Cloned Tyrone set to grace everyone with his wisdom

Photo via Netflix

A smart sequel approach isn’t the only piece of good news to come out of They Cloned Tyrone today; apparently, the film’s set played host to yet another example of Guillermo del Toro being one of the greatest, most wholesome boons in the entire entertainment industry.

After They Cloned Tyrone mastermind Juel Taylor reached out to a number of big-name creatives to get their feedback on the film in its then-unfinished state, the call went entirely unanswered until the horror legend replied with “I’m coming to the lab.”

What followed was an up-and-coming artist’s dream come true in the form of del Toro spewing his knowledge to the cast and crew over some Popeye’s fried chicken. Needless to say, it sounds like Taylor has a strong frontrunner for his highlight of the year.

Heart of Stone lost the weekend streaming cage match to a much less ambitious Prime Video original

Photo via Netflix

The woes of Heart of Stone aren’t lost on anyone at this point; Gal Gadot‘s marquee leading lady status wasn’t nearly enough to salvage the uninspired script and execution that surrounded the film, and considering how important of a release this was supposed to be for Netflix, the responsibility on Rebel Moon‘s shoulders just got a whole lot bigger.

And to make matters worse, Heart of Stone has emerged as the loser of the weekend’s streaming chart race, with Prime Video’s queer romantic comedy film Red, White & Royal Blue racking up 87 total top spots among the world’s streaming charts, just edging out the action flick’s 84 acclimations.

Perhaps it just goes to show that original IPs are no more valuable than adaptations; it all boils down to the love that gets put into them.