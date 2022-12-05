Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Brecken Merrill shares big season 5 news as fans lay the blame for the Dutton family trouble on this character

Happy Sunday, Yellowstone fans, we’re just under an hour away from the newest episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama, and we’ve already been blown away by the high emotions and intensity this season. The Dutton family is no stranger to heartache or struggle, but they’ve indeed been forced to embrace much of it as the newest chapter of their lives begins. From the devastating loss that Monica and Kayce suffered to the career (and life) change for John Dutton, no one on the series feels like they’re standing on steady ground.

In today’s news, fans believe they know exactly who to blame for the unstable situation that our beloved characters experience and the conversation on Reddit is undeniably a juicy one. Speaking of juicy, Brecken Merrill, who breathes life into Tate Dutton, is sharing some big news regarding this lengthy season of Yellowstone. You know the drill from here: grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie and your drink of choice because we’re riding in.

Brecken Merrill is sharing big season five news

Tate Dutton is carrying a lot of weight on his shoulders in season five of Yellowstone, and while that’s not abnormal for him as a character, it’s a different kind of heaviness this time around. Tate was looking forward to being a big brother when we left the Dutton family in season four, so as we watched in tears as Kayce and Monica lost their baby during the two-hour season premiere, we kept an eye on Tate’s reaction.

Speaking to his grandfather, John Dutton, he told him that he had a brother, at least for an hour, and that his namesake was something special. After the family patriarch, Kayce and Monica decided to name him John. It was a tearful moment for everyone involved, and Tate has been carrying his grief in a way that allows his mom to work through hers, too. He’s always been a strong kid, someone up against far more than anyone should have to deal with, and Brecken Merrill, the actor who brings him to life, isn’t sure if the rest of this season will be all sunshine and rainbows for him.

Speaking to Outsider, Merrill shared an interesting piece of news regarding season five: the cast still isn’t sure what’s in store for them in this chapter. That’s right, while the series paused filming around the holidays, there’s still half of the season left to be filmed and many stories left for them to uncover.

“We’re only halfway done, we go back soon.”

That’s right, while fans know we only get to discover the story one episode at a time, those bringing the story to life are still in the dark about what the future holds too. Merrill said that he believes they’ll begin shooting again in March, but there’s still a second half of the season to film.

Merrill also spoke about filming such a massive season, with most only having 10 episodes; this chapter holds a whopping 14.

“It was very chaotic. We didn’t know if we were going to have a break, we didn’t know when we were going to be back. So should I go back to school, or should I continue to be online?”

It makes sense, poetically, that things behind the scenes are as intense as they are on camera. The cast and crew undoubtedly have fun as they bring Paramount’s number-one series to life, but it doesn’t come without a little bit of chaos.

Yellowstone fans are placing the blame for Dutton family troubles on this character

Happy #MothersDay! We hope you celebrate by watching all of #YellowstoneTV season 1 on @ParamountNet, beginning at 1pm ET today. In the meantime, enjoy this lesson from Evelyn Dutton. pic.twitter.com/gigWgwQJUm — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 10, 2020

It’s hard to think of the Dutton family without one word coming to mind: tragedy. Everything on the ranch has been touched by turmoil in one way or another. While it anchors them together and helps them understand one another, it also fundamentally plays a hand in the way everything on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch exists. From the livestock to the ranch hands, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows in Montana; even when the skies are beautiful, a haze settles around everything we love (and loathe).

Fans have voiced their opinions on who might be to blame for everything that seems to go wrong for the Duttons, and one character took a strong lead in bringing that heartbreaking spirit to the land: John Dutton’s late wife, Evelyn. Fans know that John thinks of her often, wondering if he’s proud of who they’ve become, but he seems to be the only one with fond memories of the woman.

This post on Reddit lays it all out for longtime viewers of the series and those just tuning in, and the comments section is entertaining. Yellowstone, a series known for its polarizing characters, seems to bring us all into unison.

There wasn’t much of a debate once the post was shared. In fact, one thing Yellowstone fans seem to agree on is that Evelyn is a character very few — if any — enjoy.

Most characters in the series exist within the moral grey area — they aren’t all beloved or all loathed; there’s room for fans to see both a positive and a negative side to them. With Evelyn, viewers struggle to see much to rave about at all. In all fairness, she’s only been shown in a couple of flashbacks, and her attitude in them is less than stellar — but when all you’ve seen about a character is awful, you’re not going to look for a silver lining.

Some people aren’t mincing words regarding their true feelings for Evelyn, and it’s hard not to blame them.

We’ve all been taught not to speak ill of the dead, but that idea goes out the window with this character.

With the mention of Evelyn in the last episode of Yellowstone and Beth’s tearful reaction to the conversation with her father about the late character, we’re sure we’ve not seen the last of her impact in the new episodes. Beth and John still carry an intense weight surrounding her passing, and we know a bit of a breakthrough from both characters as of late; we just hope those breakthroughs don’t lead to breakdowns.

New episodes of Yellowstone premiere each Sunday on Paramount, and you won’t want to miss a second of the Dutton’s most intense chapter yet.