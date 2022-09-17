Latest ‘Yellowstone’ news: fans can step into ‘Yellowstone’ Monopoly-style while the Dutton family grows with new ‘1923’ cast announcement

Happy Saturday, Yellowstone lovers. We hope you’re enjoying your weekend with plans to pose by a roaring fire or ride horses along the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, even if it’s all just in your imagination. Whether you’re re-watching your favorite episodes or listening to a fantastic soundtrack inspired by the series, fans always channel their inner Duttons, especially during the weekend when they can shut out stresses from a long week. Today’s news comes in the excitement of the continually growing Dutton family tree with enticing Yellowstone gameplay in the comfort of your own living room.

Take a load off, gather around with your closest friends, and feast on the latest happenings in the Yellowstone realm.

You can join the Dutton family with this new game

If you want to be part of the Dutton family and live the exciting (yet tumultuous) life that they love, Monopoly is giving you a chance. The intricately detailed and beautifully-themed Yellowstone edition of Monopoly is available for preorder now, and it’s the must-have of any fan this season. The game is set to ship in October, so there’s a bit of a wait to enjoy it, but you won’t want to miss it when it releases.

The game board still has the regular additions like the Go To Jail square and collecting a salary as you pass Go, but there are Yellowstone-specific properties to purchase, like the Rodeo Arena, Ceremony Hill, and the Dutton Ranch Stables. Now, Monopoly can get pretty intense in regular gameplay, but with the Yellowstone version, we anticipate things are going to get real. This one might cause a Rip Wheeler-sized rift in your friendships and with good reason.

The game pieces are also Yellowstone themed, like a brand, cowboy hat, and a rope and saddle.

Denim Richards, who plays Colby on Yellowstone, added an exciting comment to the post, quickly realizing that game night is going to be a blast with Monopoly:

“Game night just got better.. although instead of ‘go directly to jail,’ it should be ‘go directly to the train station’ lol😂 but then I guess that player would never be able to come back into the game😂😂😂”

The 1923 cast grows with an exciting new addition

Deadline shared the exciting news that the 1923 cast is growing again and with someone incredible. Terminator 2‘s T-1000 himself, Robert Patrick, is joining the Yellowstone prequel as William McDowell, Dutton family friend and sheriff. Having the law on their side is something the Dutton family needs, even in 1923, and we can’t wait to see what dynamic he brings to the series. Patrick is an incredible actor, respected and admired in his craft, and as the all-star cast continues to grow for the series, fans are getting more excited.

Earlier cast announcements include Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Marley Shelton, and James Badge Dale, to name a few. The spinoff will undeniably set a standard in Sheridan’s storytelling universe, and we can’t wait to see more of the Dutton’s story.

Here’s to games, new cast announcements, and the fun that is the Yellowstone realm. Happy Saturday, all you Rip Wheelers and Beth Duttons.