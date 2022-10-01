Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Here’s your chance to meet one of the bunkhouse boys while Finn Little ponders an important question

Happy Saturday, all you Monica Duttons and Rip Wheelers! We hope you’re enjoying your weekend and relaxing with some best country living tips and tricks from Luke Grimes and the Yellowstone crew. With the trailer still fresh on the minds of fans worldwide, the news side of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is running a little slow. After all, they did just blow our minds in under two minutes — they deserve a break. So we’ve been keeping an eye on the cast and crew’s social media accounts; as usual, they’ve got interesting things brewing. In Taylor Sheridan’s universe today, we’ve got Denim Richards offering up some daily motivation, Finn Little pondering an important question, and a chance to meet one of your favorite bunkhouse boys. So sit back, relax, and let’s ride in!

You can meet Lloyd Pierce — if you’re lucky

Forrie J. Smith announced that he’s going to be signing bottles of Oak and Eden Whiskey next weekend, and he wants to meet you! Smith will be in Indiana at three separate locations on Oct. 8, and you have the chance to purchase a bottle of his whiskey and chat with the most beloved ranch hand working at the Yellowstone.

Lloyd has been through a lot, and we’ve seen a lot of growth from him as a character. He’s human, he experiences the ups and downs of life, and he does so with a natural charm that invites viewers in. We’ve also seen him swallow his pride (and, at moments, give into it) as he works through some difficult situations at the Yellowstone. He’s loyal to the Duttons, a great friend to those he loves, and he’s the kind of guy you want on your side.

So if you’re in the Caramel, Fort Wayne, or Greenwood Indiana, area on Oct. 8 — stop in and tell Smith hello!

Finn Little ponders an important question

Finn Little breathes life into Carter, the “kid” who made a shocking entrance to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and hasn’t stopped surprising us yet. While his start with the Duttons might have been a rough one, we’re glad to see that he worked through it.

His job of being first at the stables each morning means he’s been getting ample time with John Dutton, and their new relationship is a fan favorite. There’s, of course, his bond with Rip and Beth, too; and as we see them continue to grow as a unit, something important is building there. It’s an integral part of the storytelling process and one that we can’t wait to see more of next season.

So what important question is he pondering? He wants to know if he should take a seat or wait in the truck. What kind of question is that, exactly? It’s an existential one. Beth and Rip sure can get into some intense discussions, as can everyone else at the ranch. He’s a kid, so he stays out of certain situations. When things go a little sideways, he’s got to figure out when to wait it out or when to embrace the chaos!

As season 5 progresses, we’re sure he will spend a lot of time in that truck and those chairs, and we can’t wait to see it.

Denim Richards offers daily inspiration — and a challenge

Denim Richards is offering up another dose of motivation today, and along with it comes a challenge. He’s challenging you to begin today, start now, and chase a new dream. Richards plays Colby on Yellowstone, and he’s a beloved character with a knack for inserting positive inspiration, comedic relief, and a heart of gold when it’s needed most.

He does the same in his daily life, and his motivation videos are our favorite. We tune in each day that he posts one to see what positivity he’s sharing today and what we can learn from it. There are times that the social media realm can certainly be intense, so having a relaxing place to visit and enjoy is truly appreciated. Just like getting a daily dose of the Yellowstone ranch. There’s always something to discover on the ranch if you look closely.

Catch the first four seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock now — we can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday.