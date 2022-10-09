Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Jen Landon shares a season 5 snap while fans jump to Jimmy’s defense on social media

Happy Sunday, all you John Duttons and Lynelle Perrys out there! We’re enjoying the last day of a relaxing weekend before the work week starts up again, and we switch from our day-off wranglers to our Monday workboots. The Yellowstone realm has also been taking a lazy weekend, embracing the last day of lazying in the sunshine and drinking sweet tea (or bourbon) on the porch, but it’s almost time to get back at it. With the countdown to Yellowstone seaon five down to just five weeks, we’re diving deeper into Dutton family lore than ever before. We’re also celebrating a vital countdown to a season five moment with a picture from Jen Landon’s Teeter, everyone’s beloved pink-haired ranch hand. So please take a seat, refill your glasses, and let’s ride in.

The countdown to season 5 reaches an important moment

Sunday, October 9, officially marks the five-week mark of the season five countdown. That’s right; we’re just over a month away from the premiere of new episodes and our return to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Each Sunday in the lead-up to the new season, a thread on Reddit lets fans know that we’re inching closer to the big premiere, but today is a special one.

So how are you ringing in the good news? Well, we can think of a wonderful way to start: with a Yellowstone re-watch from the very beginning. Add something special this time around, however, by trying to remember the dialogue from your favorite scenes or counting down your top five moments of each season. You can learn something new from each episode you already love if you look at it through a different lens.

As we learned in the trailer for season five, the Duttons are up against their most significant fight yet, and with the villains standing against them in the upcoming episodes, their ride will be anything but easy. Long gone are the days of feeling like they’ve got steady ground to stand on, if they ever existed at all, because with John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) new role as governor, the targets on their back are more prominent than ever before.

Jen Landon is sharing a season 5 snap

Jen Landon breathes life into our favorite curse word-spewing ranch hand. The delicacy in which she sprinkles profanities into her daily vocabulary is like an art she’s perfected over the years. Everybody wants to be like Beth Dutton, that’s no surprise, but fans also want to channel their inner Teeter in their daily lives too.

Her character brings a lot of life and fun into the ranch: she excites her fellow ranch hands, has a heart for Colby (and eventually softens his), and has more passion in her pinky finger than some will ever experience in their entire lives. She isn’t someone to walk away from a fight. In fact she’ll instigate you until you start swinging, but Teeter is also going to protect the people she loves the most, and she’d be willing to lay her life down for the Dutton family if it were asked of her. Teeter would probably give her life even if they didn’t ask, if it’s what she thought was necessary.

The behind-the-scenes snap Landon shared was of her holding a clapper board for an episode of Yellowstone, and if fans have been paying attention, you might recognize the image.

If you’re not quite sure where it came from, we recommend keeping an eye on the social media accounts of Yellowstone so you can lear how to get up close ad personal with the cast with behind-the-scenes information and unique pictures like this one.

Fans are coming to this ranch hand’s defense in a Reddit thread

Another thread on Reddit is asking hard-hitting questions about a ranch hand that most fans love, but some obviously aren’t huge fans of. Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) is the first ranch hand who gave viewers insight into the brand, second chances, and what a job at the Yellowstone means for someone who needs to find a hand up and a purpose in their life.

We thought everyone was a fan of the lovable Jimmy, but some viewers aren’t as thrilled with his personality through the last four seasons, especially as he returned from the 6666 Ranch in Texas. He went to the ranch to learn how to cowboy, but also to work through the betrayal that he handed to John when he told him he’d stop riding and continued to do so instead. After two life-altering injuries, Jimmy was forced to leave the ranch, and John knew it was for the better. He also knew that the leave wouldn’t be permanent; after all, Jimmy wears the brand.

The thing is, the Jimmy who came back from the 6666 Ranch is causing some points of contention within the viewer pool of Yellowstone fans. Some love the confidence he came back with, while others aren’t sure they like him at all. He’s got a pep in his step now, a bit of swagger, and he is rubbing some viewers wrong.

A Reddit thread posed the following question:

Some fans love his character growth, noting it’s been incredible.

Fans say he’s made his grandfather proud and that his journey is one of their favorites to watch.

Some fans even say that his storyline is their favorite in the show.

You won’t want to mess with fans of Jimmy either; this one is jumping to his defense and telling nay-sayers that they’d better leave him alone — he’s been through enough already.

So no matter what side of the fence you stand on where Jimmy is concerned, you can’t really argue that he’s been one ranch hand who has truly played the game through all of its levels. He started off as someone who didn’t even want a second chance, and he’s turned into a man who’s worth the risk.

You can see Jimmy’s experience through the ranch with the first four seasons of Yellowstone airing now on Peacock while we wait anxiously for new episodes. Here’s to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the cowboys we love, and the storylines we’ve yet to experience.