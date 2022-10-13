Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kelsey Asbille talks the future of the series, while the cast celebrates the Season 5 premiere just one month away

Happy Thursday, all you John and Beth Duttons out there. We’re marking an important moment today: The countdown to Yellowstone‘s season 5 is officially one month away! That’s right, on the thirteenth of November, fans across the world will be canceling their plans to tune into the cowboy drama we know and love. In addition to the exciting news that the countdown is quickly drawing to a close, Kelsey Asbille, Yellowstone‘s own Monica Dutton, is talking about the future of the series and the excitement to come in the new episodes. In addition to what’s new at the ranch, we’ve also got the upcoming debut of Luke Grimes’ music career to look forward to. So we’d say it’s a pretty good day to be a Yellowstone fan, as usual. As we always ask, take a load off your tired feet and grab your favorite drink — let’s ride in!

Yeehaw, the season 5 premiere is one month away

Yellowstone shared the exciting news on social media pages today, but fans have long been counting down the days until the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone. As we all know, the calendar date today is Oct. 13, which means we’re officially one month away from the debut of new episodes. While we’re thrilled that the countdown is drawing to a close, we certainly wish it could all move a little faster.

Of course, good things come to those who wait, and we know the next season of Yellowstone will bring some good things with it. From John Dutton’s new role as Governor of Montana to the exciting idea that Beth is his chief of staff — and can spit vitriol at anyone who needs it, we can’t wait to see the Duttons take office.

There’s also the curious notion that Beth and Jamie are going to have to set their bygones aside to work together to make John’s transition to governor as easy as possible. Be it spewing foul language at one another across a desk, or making plans to ruin the other’s meal with laxatives, we’re sure they’ll still find a way to make the other endure some less-than-stellar experiences. They are Beth and Jamie, after all.

Kelsey Asbille is talking about the future of Yellowstone

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Asbille spoke about the future of Yellowstone, although she remained quite tight-lipped about it. As anyone who’s been interviewed within the cast so far, they’re all laughing about their inability to say much. No one wants to get in trouble, or ruin the fun for excited fans.

She was asked if season 5 could be the set of episodes that wrap up the series as a whole, and she didn’t give much away, but she did say this:

“We shot it. Yes and no. Is that a good answer?”

Asbille did confirm that she’s excited to be pregnant in the 5th season, and has a new respect for her own mother after wearing the belly throughout filming. One thing fans can take away from her statement is that — if she filmed with a prosthetic belly — the time jump would be somewhere within nine months from when we left the series in season 4.

Of course, she could have been donning the belly for flashback scenes, and the episodes in season 5 could be farther into the future than we’re …expecting. (“Expecting.” See what we did there?)

Luckily, we don’t have much longer to wait and find out.

Channeling all of us, Asbille talks Luke Grimes’ music career

Asbille also spoke with ET about Luke Grimes’ upcoming foray into country music, and confirmed that she’s been lucky enough to hear some of what he’s been working on.

As the actor-turned-musician is currently in Nashville working on his record, she was going to check in with him last night and ask if she could hear some more of his new stuff. He’s not yet mentioned a release date for the project, so we don’t know when we should expect to hear it, but we’re crossing our fingers that it’s soon. Fans aren’t the only ones waiting to listen to it, either. Asbille hopes she and her character get more of it soon.

“I hope so, I do. I think Monica wouldn’t mind being serenaded. That sounds good to me… on and off screen.”

Who knows, maybe we’ll even hear Grimes on the soundtrack to Yellowstone when it returns.

Yellowstone rewind: Season 1, episode 8

As we continue to look back at the history of Yellowstone, we’re looking at some of the beautiful character-building and storytelling we’ve received from the series so far. The first season really laid out the heart of the family, the reason they’re all so — well… very Dutton, and the ways in which the story would continue building around the central idea that the land, the ranch, and the Dutton name are worth everything to patriarch John.

Episode 8 also shows us a very important flashback — how Rip Wheeler found himself at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in the first place. After taking matters into his own hands and taking his father’s life, our favorite cowboy’s future was looking very grim. However, John saw something in him and offered him a place at the ranch. From there, Rip got his first taste of what a real family was like, learned the value of hard work and dedication, and realized what it meant to belong to something other than yourself.

We also see another moment for Rip that almost mirrors that exact scene in his childhood. After a bear was shot on the Yellowstone’s land, Rip was looked at for a felony charge. He was trying to prove his point, and no one wanted to listen; he wasn’t the bad guy — he was trying to save someone’s life.

We also see perhaps our most nail-biting moment with Chief Thomas Rainwater yet, the one where he meets with Dutton enemy, Dan Jenkins, for a round of golf. We were trying not to get sick the entire time, but their meeting did make some good things happen in the future — it was just a slow burn getting there.

You can watch the video above to get a refresher on the episode or add the episode itself to your watch list tonight. If you watch an episode a night until the premiere, you’re on track to finish the series just in time!

Here’s to a Yellowstone re-watch and discovering new things about our favorite characters through the experience.