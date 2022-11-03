Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille on the good, bad, and (not) ugly in Yellowstone as fans threaten to stop watching the series if this character dies

Happy Thursday, Yellowstone fans; as the days draw closer to the season 5 premiere of Paramount’s number one series, we’ve all got Dutton on the brain. Of course, fans of Taylor Sheridan’s universe always have the iconic rancher family on their minds, and with good reason. The characters are so well-written, and the storylines are so dynamic that it’s hard not to fall in love with them.

So what’s rumbling in the news world today? Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes are talking about the upcoming episodes as fans threaten to stop watching the series if a specific character dies. You know the drill from here: grab your bestie and your favorite pair of riding boots because we’re heading to the ranch.

Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille on Yellowstone‘s good, bad, and beautiful people

Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes joined the cast of CBS Mornings to talk about season five of Yellowstone and what integral changes will occur when the new episodes resume. John Dutton’s new role as governor will impact everyone on the ranch, from Rip Wheeler having new responsibilities to the bunkhouse crew having to be on a higher alert and even Beth Dutton heading “back to work.”

So how will things change for Kayce and Monica? Well, for starters, they’re having a baby, and by the looks of the scene CBS Mornings highlights, it’s on the way three weeks early.

Of course, they cut before anything monumental happens, but fans are now on alert and thinking more about Kayce’s statement at the end of season four. The hosts brought up that he saw “the end of us,” but neither Grimes nor Asbille elaborated precisely on what that meant. The truth is, it will be heartbreaking no matter what “end” he’s talking about.

The pair said that some big things are happening when the new episodes premiere, which will be intense. Of course, they also talked about the good, the bad, and the ugly that occur when you set out to create any project, except that Yellowstone doesn’t really have much ugly at all.

Seriously, no one in Yellowstone is ugly, at least no one who’s in good with the Duttons.

“I mean, I think the western genre, you know, we’re really used to the good and the bad, and yes, of course, no one’s ugly on Yellowstone, but no. I think what Taylor Sheridan does so beautifully is he puts two groups of people in conversation with each other and uses the entertainment medium to really talk about issues, especially Native issues that matter.”

On a more serious note, the series does a great job of discussing issues essential to giving a voice to Native Americans, and it does so with honesty and vulnerability.

Fans won’t be pleased if this character dies

Back in September, on the 28th to be exact, Rip Wheeler celebrated a birthday: technically his “first.” Rip has aged from birth, so it’s not the first birthday you might have been expecting, but it’s the first time in his life that he decided a day was worth celebrating.

Rip didn’t have a routine childhood, so he never knew when his birthday really was. Beth decided to tell him that they’d pick the 28th of September to honor him, and of course, the social media accounts for Yellowstone sent a shout of praise his way. They also announced that something “big” was coming but didn’t specify what. From there, fans began wondering what the news was.

Of course, we quickly put two and two together and realized that the big news was the season five trailer, which set records for viewership in the first 24 hours, but fans still decided to air their potential grievances about a character’s future. If something bad happens to Rip, fans are prepared to stop watching the series we know and love.

“Better not kill him off,” read some of the comments, while others said this better not be a spoiler that would give fans a reason to prepare for his death.

Many fans quickly took note of the date on the calendar and realized that nothing about the post seemed to signal a death at all; it was a celebration post for many reasons. One: we were honoring the man himself, and two: a trailer came just days later.

Nothing in the air gives way for fans to believe that Rip is going to die. This is a world, however, where Sheridan has told us to look at our favorite characters as chess pieces with the knowledge that some of them have to be removed for the game to keep playing.

After all of the heartache Beth and Rip have experienced, we’re crossing our fingers that he wasn’t talking about either of them. Cole Hauser said he thought fans would be happy with season 5 for him and Beth, and we hope that means we’re looking at a long and happy life for the two of them at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Yellowstone season three, episode ten

“The World Is Purple” is the final episode title in season 3, and it’s a big one. It might be one of the most prominent episodes in the history of the series. We’re no strangers to lives hanging in the balance, but this episode did a number on fans. John Dutton was shot several times, Beth Dutton’s office was bombed, Kayce was ambushed, and men invaded the ranch. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, Jimmy also suffered a fall that we were sure was fatal. Yes, all of those things were happening simultaneously, even though it felt like we were a world apart.

When they all began putting the pieces together, it was clear that an attack was planned to take down everyone and everything important to John, including the man himself. It wasn’t just set up to kill the Duttons; it happened so that anyone who might survive would be tainted forever. It was an emotional attack as much as a physical one, and it was life-altering. Fans wouldn’t find out what happened to several o the characters until the season four premiere, including the family patriarch.

It was one of the most pulse-racing episodes in Yellowstone history, and as we all know, season four picked up with the same amount of intensity. Of course, we’ll be talking all about that with you tomorrow.

You can continue your Yellowstone rewatch with all four seasons streaming on Peacock.