Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: The Dutton family faces tragedy in a new teaser as Lainey Wilson and Ian Bohen gear up to answer your burning questions

There’s a new episode of Yellowstone airing tonight on Paramount, and the teaser trailer promises fans that things will get emotional. Long-time viewers of the series know a thing or two about the Dutton family and the turmoil and heartache they’ve faced, but that doesn’t make going into new terrifying situations any less frightening. As we prepare to see the cowboys and ranch hands go off on their spring gathering, a couple of characters are staying back to hold things down at the ranch, and things aren’t all sunshine and rainbows there either.

With an exciting episode on the menu tonight, we’re taking a breather by looking forward to something sweet tomorrow: Lainey Wilson and Ian Bohen are joining together to answer your burning questions on social media. That’s right, Yellowstone‘s newest twitterpated pair will come together and talk all things Dutton, and you can chat with them. There’s a lot to unpack today, so you know the drill: grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie and let’s ride in.

A new teaser shows trouble for the Dutton family

"When I say we give everything to this land, I do mean everything." Watch an all-new episode of #YellowstoneTV TONIGHT, only on @paramountnet. pic.twitter.com/0eQjnh5cTn — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) December 11, 2022

Fans have been waiting on bated breath for the premiere of this week’s Yellowstone episode — and with good reason. The ranch hands and cowboys of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch packed up to go out on the spring gathering at the end of last week’s episode, but the sneak peek into the upcoming episode seemed to show tragedy on the horizon. Paramount released a new teaser for tonight’s big episode, and with more pieces of the puzzle coming into focus, it’s clear that something heartbreaking is coming up soon.

Monica and Summer didn’t join everyone else on the big ride, and their time together brings them more knowledge of the happenings at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Monica has been tied to the Duttons for years, but it’s always been at arm’s length. After the tragic loss of her son and the heartwarming chat she shared with her father-in-law, she seems to be giving them another shot.

Summer is also a character who has some pretty deeply engrained thoughts about the Dutton family and the way they run their business. As she will be living there for the foreseeable future — and after her big fight with Beth, it’s clear that she’s got to start thinking a little bit outside the box with the family too.

The crew who went out on the spring gathering are also forced to think outside the box when something goes terribly wrong. We see an emergency helicopter being flown in, John Dutton cradling someone with brown hair (we think it’s Carter or Tate, but they’re keeping it under wraps for a reason), and a devastating realization in a series of clips where John and Beth both look heartbroken.

Fans have been growing anxious just thinking about it, and with just a few hours until we find out, we’re crossing our fingers that it’s not a matter of life and death for anyone we love.

Lainey Wilson and Ian Bohen are ready to answer your burning questions

Things are gettin’ goooood on @Yellowstone! Y’all come hang with me and @IanBohen (Ryan) this Monday on @Reddit at 12pm ct. We’ll be chatting about the show and answering y’alls questions! 🔥 #yellowstonetv pic.twitter.com/R0tQEkkkaz — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) December 10, 2022

Lainey Wilson and Ian Bohen are growing awfully close in this season of Yellowstone, and their budding romance makes us feel all the good feelings. Seeing this rough-and-tumble cowboy fall for a crooning country music sweetheart with a feisty side is adorable. Wilson has spoken about knowing Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone showrunner, for a while before she landed the role and how he wrote her into the series.

Telling Wilson to be herself, Abby is a country singer who belts out lyrics to Wilson’s songs, and she’s fun, free, and full of life. She’s just the kind of girl Ryan needs to even him out — helping him to see the brighter side of things and to let loose. As they’re bonding on screen, the actors are bonding behind the scenes, too, and they’re getting together for a chat with fans tomorrow on Reddit.

Beginning at noon (central time) on the social media platform, Wilson and Bohen will be talking about the series and answering burning questions that fans have been waiting to have answered. If you’re hoping to learn more about the fifth season of Yellowstone and what the future holds for these two lovebirds, now’s your chance.

We’re one week away from the premiere of 1923

In one week we're taking you back to 1923. The new original series is streaming Dec. 18, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. #1923TV #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/mIH8n6PKDJ — 1923 Official (@1923official) December 11, 2022

The countdown for the highly anticipated prequel to Yellowstone, led by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, is almost here. 1923 begins streaming on Paramount Plus on Sunday, Dec. 18, and we can’t wait to see the journey Jacob and Cara Dutton lead their family on.

The synopsis for the series promises an emotional look at the Duttons of days past and the terrifying elements they’ll be up against. The trailer highlights the strength of both Cara and Jacob and the undying love they’ve got for their family, ranch, and one another. They’re as fundamentally dedicated to the Dutton family’s longevity as Costner’s John Dutton and earlier patriarch James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw.

Being a Dutton means, in any generation, that you walk around with a target on your back, and it’s one that Jacob and Cara aren’t going to let anyone strike without putting up one hell of a fight. The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

“The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.”

Also starring Brandon Sklenar, Timothy Dalton, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, and Marley Shelton — to name a few, the series is packed full of an emotional storyline and star power. In a recent interview snippet, Taylor Sheridan said they shot the series on such a large scale that it felt theatrical, and the short preview into the series that we’ve already seen proves just that.

As with each telling of the Dutton family story, this chapter will be another piece of the giant puzzle and a telling one at that. Here’s to their beautiful story and the intricate way it will blend the family tree’s branches together.