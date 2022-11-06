Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: The season five countdown reaches an exciting moment as fans discuss best episodes and quotes

Hold onto your cowboy hats, because we’re officially one week away from the season five premiere of Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone. The red carpet premiere took place in New York on Thursday evening, and the stars were out in full force, and as to be expected, looking like a million bucks while celebrating the fruits of their labor. Of course, the series is a lot of fun mixed in with all that hard work; and the cast and crew have become a family over the course of their years together. The big news today is that we’re officially one week away from the season five premiere, and the television event is sure to be a can’t-miss.

You know the drill from here: grab your Yellowstone loving bestie and let’s ride in!

We’re one week from the season five premiere

We’re officially one week away from the season five premiere of Yellowstone, and the social media accounts are celebrating alongside fans. After what feels like a monumental wait to find out what is next for the Duttons, the finish line is in sight.

Or rather, the start of the next leg of the race. Fans know that when the two-hour television event debuts, we’re opening the story’s next chapter. With John Dutton taking the reigns as governor, the whole universe is getting shaken up.

We can’t wait to see how they all react too together to ensure the livelihood of the Dutton name, and we’re really looking forward to the newly married antics of Beth and Rip.

Fans discuss the best episodes and quotes

A Reddit thread is asking die-hard fans to share their favorite episodes, quotes, and questions they want to be answered when season five returns. With just a week until new episodes debut, we’ve got all things Dutton on the brain.

Of course, if you’re asking to list favorite episodes: the list would be incredibly long. Each piece of the storytelling puzzle is important, and some scenes just can’t be topped. The same can be said for favorite quotes and character moments, but fans are picking them apart and sharing some of Yellowstone’s finest, like this quote from John Dutton when he sat next to Rip and Beth at the rodeo.

John wasn’t living with his head under the sand, so to speak, where the love affair between Rip and Beth was concerned. In fact, he’s never had a negative thing to say about their bond. He knows the kind of man Rip is and the warmth he brings out in his daughter.

The following scene is both hilarious and serves as motivation for some fans regarding their lives. Rip is asked if he’s figured out a plan to pull off something quite dangerous, and his great idea can be summed up in two words.

There are strong opinions about season four, but fans still love it, and many feel that the first episode is one of the best in the entire series.

This fan is asking a question that many of us want to know. What does the future look like for John and Chief Rainwater, as they must figure out a way to work together to preserve the land so many want to take from them?

John made a significant promise that he’d never sell the land, not even an inch of it, so their moving forward together would have to take an act of God or a very special kind of deal with one another. With the stakes higher than ever in season five, anything is possible.

Yellowstone rewind: Season four, episode three

Jimmy prepares to leave the ranch in “All I See Is You,” and among other heartbreaking things, the sense of home at the Yellowstone is still overwhelmingly shaken up.

That feeling hangs over everyone in the entirety of the episode, including Monica and Tate, who fans haven’t seen since Tate killed a man to protect his mom. As to be expected, the two of them are not doing well — and their sense of safety has never been more battered and bruised. John Dutton wanted to provide a home for his loved ones, and right now, they’re all doing their best to simply stay alive. That “at home feeling, ” a priority in one sense, is at the bottom of his to-do list.

He’s got people to take care of, and that’s the name of the game in this episode: revenge is still on the menu, and it’s a dish best served warm and bloody.

Speaking of bloody, we also see Mo as he gives rations to a man he’s keeping prisoner after the attacks on the Dutton family. He’s looking for worse for wear.

We also see an unraveling begin with Lloyd as we can see his emotions more on his sleeve. He’s wondering why Jimmy has to leave and spending a lot of time focused on the women in the bunkhouse vs the job at hand. Rip calls him on it and while he’s semi agreeable, his frustration is visible in his every action.

An unraveling is afoot, and it doesn’t show signs of stopping.