Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: This country music star wants to join the Dutton Ranch as the series honors one of its best ranch hands

This country star wants to ride on the Yellowstone

Cody Johnson is ready to dust off his acting chops and head to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, but it’s not the way you might think.

Speaking to CMT’s Carissa Culiner, Johnson gave a shout-out to Taylor Sheridan and let fans know that we almost saw him in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883.

“Here’s the funny thing. Taylor Sheridan actually approached me about being in 1883. I couldn’t make it work because of my schedule. We were already booked.”

Having to turn down Sheridan’s Yellowstone realm isn’t something Johnson takes lightly, and he lets him know that he hasn’t stopped thinking about joining the universe in the future.

“Taylor, figure it out. We got to do this, buddy. There needs to be a little bit more team roping on ‘Yellowstone.’” With a deadpan expression, Johnson lets us all in on the fact that he knows a thing or two about team roping, and he’d be happy to bring his talents into the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

So keep your fingers crossed, especially since Sheridan already has Jonson on his radar. You might just hear a familiar voice on the series in the future. Plus, we know the man as a singer, now we want to know him as an actor; something he hasn’t done much of since he was younger.

“Acting is something I really would like to do. I was in theater in high school. I feel like It would be fun to kind of dive into the whelm of playing the bad guy or being something the complete opposite of what I am in real life.”

Here’s hoping!

Yellowstone praises everyone’s favorite pink-haired ranch hand

It’s not the first time the series shouted out Teeter on a Tuesday, and it certainly won’t be the last. With a healthy dose of alliteration and a video of some of the greatest series moments, we’re honoring a ranch hand with style, sass, and phenomenal hair choices.

That’s right. Teeter is a powerhouse at the ranch and a woman who wears her heart on her sleeve, the same sleeve she’ll use to wipe the blood off of her lip after a big fight with angry bikers. She loves as hard as she works and does it all with pizazz and an accent so thick you might have to strain to hear it, but it’s worth it when you catch on.

From her ferocity in taking the brand to the way she brushed off a brutal attack and finally roped the guy of her dreams (some pun intended). Yellowstone‘s video shines a bright light on the girl who stole our hearts when she first called Lloyd a skunk-haired… well, you know the rest. Here’s to sass, snark, and some well-timed vulgarity. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for her as the next season kicks off, and we know that anyone who dares to stand in her way will be cruising for a bruising. Look, she’d totally say it, too, okay?

A moment in time: A piece of Yellowstone history

Every Tuesday in the lead-up to the new season, we’re going to share a moment in Yellowstone history with you. Why are we reflecting on the past in a news piece? You have to know your Yellowstone lore to enjoy what’s to come next — of course.

So what better way to kick off a moment in Yellowstone history than by revisiting the episode that started it all and focusing on the very moment that we were first introduced to this beautiful world.

The episode is called “Daybreak,” and the moment happens after John Dutton has experienced a crash near the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In the vastness of the national park, we’re surrounded by a bright sky before we see a hand caress the side of an injured horse’s face. We soon see a bloody John Dutton as he

“Easy…easy…It’s not fair, this life. I know you deserve better, best I can offer you is peace,” he tells the animal before ending its misery. It’s the moment that let fans know this series wasn’t kicking off with a metaphorical bang, but an authentic one. For animal lovers, it was a loaded entrance to a show. Costner made the only choice he could at that moment, not wanting to see a horse die but knowing that its agony was too great for it to bear.

We soon learn that Costner plays John Dutton and that the accident might be a layered turn of events; maybe something to do with that notice from Paradise Valley Capital Development. What we didn’t know then that we’ve embraced now is that the series is as multifaceted as it is powerful. The twists and turns in the show are what keep us coming back for more.

As John looks out into a cattle field, he mutters, “The things we lose to keep you fed…” hinting that there’s a lot more story to come. Commissioner John Dutton knows the stakes are high, and as we uncover with each following episode, he’s got the world to lose.

Now’s the right time to start if you’re doing a Yellowstone re-watch before the new season kicks off. You can catch all episodes streaming on Peacock before the two-hour television event on Nov. 13.