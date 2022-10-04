Dolly, Reba, LeeAnn Rimes, Margo Price, Lynda Carter, and Carole King express grief and gratitude for Loretta Lynn

One of country music’s undisputed legends has fallen silent today with the passing of Loretta Lynn, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” whose career broke records, opened doors, and made some of the genre’s most unforgettable hits over the course of the last 60 years. Country’s royalty, among them Lynn’s peers, friends, and the practically countless artists she inspired have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the star, who came from the humblest of beginnings in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, and rose to become one of the greatest recording artists of all time.

Country’s Queen Dolly Parton wrote in remembrance of Lynn. The two performers started their careers in Nashville in the early sixties and helped blaze a trail for women in the male-dominated world of Country. Parton called Lynn a sister.

Reba McEntire took to Instagram to express her feelings toward Lynn, comparing her to her own “fiercely loyal” mother. McEntire also thanked Lynn for opening doors in Nashville and appreciated “her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers.”

Superstar Carrie Underwood offered a personal story about meeting Lynn when she was an up and coming singer.

The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at beginning of my career. I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress.. https://t.co/LG40fLLSiG pic.twitter.com/BGfL0SVwEo — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 4, 2022

Leann Rimes also Tweeted her respects, calling the singer an icon and trailblazer.

oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends. #lorettalynn #riplorettalynn — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) October 4, 2022

Margo Price admitted on her Instagram post that she would not even be performing music today if it weren’t for Lynn’s work.

Trace Adkins, who memorably joined Lynn to sing her duet “Lead Me On” during the 2012 Grand Ole Opry celebration of Lynn’s 50th anniversary as an Opry member, also expressed his condolences via Instagram.

Hit songwriter Carole King also memorialized Lynn in a post that was retweeted by Wonder Woman star, singer, and Twitter emeritus Lynda Carter.

I am glad she was able to share her wisdom and talent with the world for as long as she did. We will miss her.

R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ https://t.co/afA7ppzNiH — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 4, 2022

Roseanne cash remembered the singer with a post featuring her 1988 cover of Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough” with k.d. lang.