Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: You can ask the bunkhouse boys your burning questions while we reflect on ‘1883’ with tears in our eyes

Happy Saturday, Yellowstone lovers! It’s a beautiful day to join John Dutton for a nice ride around the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, or to find Kayce and ask him to play some songs around a campfire. It’s all work for the ranch hands, but everyone deserves some time to play.

With an exciting fifth season on the horizon, they’ll need to take a breather more than ever; John Dutton will soon step into his new role as Governor of Montana, and everyone else will start walking around with a larger target on their backs. If you’re curious about the future of Yellowstone, or if you just want to know something unique about your favorite bunkhouse boys, Yellowstone is giving you a chance. We’re also taking a closer look at the season five trailer with that eerie quote from Monica. Time to saddle up ride.

Got questions for the bunkhouse boys? Now’s your chance

Yellowstone is giving fans a chance to send a chat to their favorite bunkhouse boys, but you’ve got to act fast. You can send in your burning questions on the Instagram story, but you can only see it for 24 hours. If you’ve got something you want to say or ask, this is your chance.

The bunkhouse boys have their own YouTube segment where they talk about the series and standout moments of the show we all know and love. There are even special guests that sometimes appear to speak about their favorite scenes and overall adoration for the show. The YouTube episodes have given us some of our favorite conversations between the actors who play our favorite characters, and we’ve also learned a lot along the way.

If you want to catch up with all of the ranch hand goodness in the series, you can check out their past episodes while you wait for new ones headed your way soon.

Yellowstone trailer review: Monica’s ominous quote

Monica has experienced many ups and downs regarding her relationship with the ranch, and some of those have led her and Kayce away from the Dutton family. In fact, her reservations about the Duttons and the fight for land that isn’t rightfully theirs have caused Kayce to play the biggest game of internal tug-of-war in the upcoming season. She wants to raise her child to know a peace and safety that the Duttons aren’t familiar with.

In the trailer, Monica looks ahead with fear in her eyes as she says that they make the most significant sacrifices where the ranch is concerned.

“When I say we give everything to this land, I do mean everything.”

With both Monica and Kayce sharing quotes about the future that is less than optimistic, it’s clear that the Dutton family will still not know peace as the next season approaches.

1883 throws it back to a heartbreaking scene

An emotional journey in itself, 1883 told the story of the Dutton family’s early days. If we thought the family was up against a struggle now, we didn’t know the fight they experienced before until we saw the Yellowstone ancestors meet the elements on their travels in 1883. Not only did they face harsh weather and enemies, but they also had to face loss, death, and despair. It was heart wrenching in the most intense way as we saw the patriarch and matriarch lose the things and people they loved the most.

In this scene from the 1883 series, we see another traveler and fan-favorite character dealing with his own heartache. His story might have been the most emotional of the show. While it was wrapped up beautifully, it was also a heartbreaking show of love that lasts.



“Miss her bad this morning?” Thomas asks Shea.

“I miss her bad every morning, Tom.”



The conversation is short, something you might have missed if you were watching the episode for a more significant moment, anticipating what’d next instead of living in what is. However, some fans immediately keyed into the ever-present heartache he lived with, the moment-to-moment sadness of no longer living this life with his partner – the one whom his heart loved most.

You can watch 1883 on Paramount while the first four seasons of Yellowstone stream on Peacock now.