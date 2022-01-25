If the saying goes “imitation is the best form of flattery,” then it was clearly lost on Laura Ingraham, who tore into Kate McKinnon Monday night. Ingraham called attention to McKinnon’s impersonation featured in the cold open on last weekend’s Saturday Night Live by attempting an impersonation of McKinnon impersonating her.

In the SNL sketch from this past weekend (which we concede was hardly flattery), McKinnon spoofed Ingraham’s trademark bombastic delivery while exaggerating the failures of the Biden administration — claiming, among other things, that gas now costs $19 per gallon and “the Green M&M’s been canceled just for being a whore.”

Perhaps another saying Ingraham could acquaint herself with is “don’t feed the trolls,” because, on Monday night’s The Ingraham Angle, the 58-year-old tried to go full McKinnon, and it didn’t go well. At best, she appeared deranged, and at worst, she appeared to be having a stroke.

“Ingraham does an impression of Kate McKinnon doing an impression of her,” tweeted Acyn, along with the short clip which promptly went viral like wildfire.

Ingraham does an impression of Kate McKinnon doing an impression of her pic.twitter.com/MRomgXVulU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2022

“The reason I like Kate McKinnon and I have so much respect for her as a talent, she’s so even-handed in her political commentary,” said Ingraham, while smiling vapidly and bobbing her head around. “But seriously, think of all the low-hanging fruit provided by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, little Petey B [referring to White House press secretary Jen Psaki] on a daily basis. I mean, I think this is kinda comedy gold, don’t you?”

Well, the difference, which always seems to evade Trump and his sycophants, is that Saturday Night Live is a comedy program, whereas Fox News is presented to viewers under the guise of news. If Laura Ingraham did care about reporting legitimate news, there’s plenty to be found between an ongoing global pandemic and a Senate investigation into a former sitting president who allegedly attempted to incite a coup and overthrow U.S. democracy.

Not that McKinnon needs defending, but after the clip started making the rounds, plenty of others jumped into the fray to slam Ingraham for the cheap impression.

“Laura Ingraham is spitting jealous of Kate McKinnon,” tweeted writer Tara Dublin, who also added a tidbit about how Ingraham inserted herself into the Jan. 6 debacle.

Laura Ingraham is spitting jealous of Kate McKinnon.



Oh, and she also texted Mark Meadows on January 6th & told him to tell Donald Trump to call off the crowd 🤬 #TrumpCoupAttempt https://t.co/uEE53jm8g9 — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) January 25, 2022

Writer and comedian Danny Gallagher pointed out that McKinnon may actually have tricked Ingraham into doing the most accurate Laura Ingraham impression ever.

Laura Ingraham is so butt hurt by SNL that she's goes on TV to do a schoolyard imitation of the person making fun of her.



So when you think about it, Kate McKinnon actually tricked Ingraham into doing the most accurate impression of Ingraham ever.



I just blew your minds. Boom https://t.co/fWBe5isRUk — Danny Gallagher (@thisisdannyg) January 25, 2022

A few people suggested that this better lead to a house-of-mirrors SNL sketch, featuring Kate McKinnon doing an impression of Laura Ingraham’s impression of Kate McKinnon.

I look forward to Kate McKinnon’s impression of Laura Ingraham doing an impression of Kate McKinnon. That is the meta-verse I care about… https://t.co/OFRJOvEBQD — Lauren Rosewarne (@LaurenRosewarne) January 25, 2022

If we don't get a Kate McKinnon doing an impression of Laura Ingraham's impression of Kate McKinnon sketch this week on SNL, someone truly dropped the ball#KateMcKinnon https://t.co/5xUQS3rNLx — SQUIRREL gone nuts 🐿🌰🌰🌰 (@kcowan1967) January 25, 2022

“In a world full of Laura Ingrahams, be a Kate McKinnon,” tweeted The USA Singers.

In a world full of Laura Ingrahams, be a Kate McKinnon. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) January 25, 2022

In case you missed McKinnon’s skit, check it out: