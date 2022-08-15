Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky stuck with $10 million lawsuit claiming he lied about weight loss gum

Legendary National Hockey League figure Wayne Gretzky and his wife Jones have been sued by the makers of OMG (Overeating Management Gum) because he allegedly lied about weight loss results tied to its use.

Steven Sparks, who created the gum, is suing the Gretzskys, according to Us Weekly. Sparks said Gretzky claimed he lost 35 pounds after using the gum for three months, which caused Sparks to put even more money into the company. He claims that once Gretzky admitted his lie, the company bottomed out, and he was out $10 million.

OMG announced the partnership with the Gretzkys in March of 2018. Jones praised the gum in a press release around the same time:

“After three years in development working closely with a team of scientists and companies engaged in nutrition and weight control, I am extremely excited to unveil OMG powered by SuperCitrimax. OMG is an outstanding product specifically designed to fit into the lifestyles of today’s fast-paced, multi-tasking adults. Overeating is often at the core of weight gain — and a real epidemic. … Our great-tasting gum helps eliminate the feeling of being hungry. Plus — I have always disliked taking pills!”

While Jones was described as the “wife of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky” the former hockey legend did not provide any quotes of his own for the release.

Sparks said Wayne lied to boost the company stock, which he allegedly “surreptitiously purchased” using the Sparks name. Wayne Gretzky has yet to speak publicly about the accusations.

This isn’t the first time the legendary player and his wife has been accused of surreptitious dealings. Back in 2006, Jones was accused of placing bets on the Phoenix Coyotes while her husband was a head coach. She allegedly placed the bets using a gambling ring financed by the assistant coach. They denied the allegations.

“I did nothing wrong, or nothing that has to do with anything along the lines of betting,” Wayne said about the allegations. “That never happened. … I’ll say it one more time: I didn’t bet, didn’t happen, not going to happen, hasn’t happened, not something I’ve done.”

Jones also shared a similar sentiment at the time, claiming that her husband only bets on horses.

“At no time did I ever place a wager on my husband’s behalf. Other than the occasional horse race, my husband does not bet on any sports.”

The Gretzkys were never charged, but the assistant coach Rick Tocchet pleaded guilty to promoting gambling and conspiracy.