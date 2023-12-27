Lee Sun-kyun fans unite in grief over this powerful ‘My Mister’ moment

This article contains mentions of suicide and drug use.

The news of Lee Sun-kyun‘s death by apparent suicide left fans heartbroken on Wednesday. One of the South Korean actor’s finest moments on screen from a beloved Netflix drama has offered some solace.

Lee was perhaps best known to Western audiences for his role as the dashing husband and father of the wealthy family in Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite. However, for many, his career-defining role came with the 2018 series My Mister. The actor played a stoic engineer who secretly struggles with professional and personal challenges and acts as an unexpected mentor and companion to K-pop star IU‘s disillusioned younger deuteragonist.

The importance of My Mister and Lee Sun-Kyun’s performance

So much of My Mister deals with the trials and tribulations of human existence and choosing compassion and love despite past mistakes. It all culminates with a beautiful scene between the two stars from the show’s 15th episode, which has just gained new meaning for fans in light of Lee’s untimely death. His character, Dong-Hoon, who had been beaten down by life and inert in the face of disappointment, finally makes the active decision to be happy and let go of expectations and shame. For many, the show’s themes brought comfort and catharsis, anchored by Lee’s powerful performance.

I don’t think I’ll ever be able to fully understand what happened but I’ll forever be thankful to Lee Sun Kyun for the performance he gave in My Mister. May he rest in peace and know that his art lives on. https://t.co/Nbmhezjds3 — rocío (@duskdelrey) December 27, 2023 Thank you so much for everything and for comforting lots of people around the world with My Mister. You will forever be remembered by your art. Rest In peace, Lee Sun Kyun! 🙏🏼

pic.twitter.com/Y2lCkkbmpj — sei ren ʚїɞ (@tipppyy) December 27, 2023

my mister is by far one of my favorites dramas because of lee sun kyun. his character comforted me and helped me change my perspective on so many things in life that it makes me emotional just to think about it. he will be truly missed ♡pic.twitter.com/cLomxcrHVc — 🧚🏽‍♀️✨ (@tothessky) December 27, 2023 i can’t explain the comfort my mister gave me and still gives.. the sound of his footsteps, his voice, him being jian’s safe place and to many to us..

this scene hits different now 😭



be happy where ever you are my mister, lee sun kyun



pic.twitter.com/nsejlgf6fH — t. 이민호♡ (@amorelmh) December 27, 2023

Despite this particular scene’s importance in the show’s narrative, many other moments resonated with audiences across My Mister, including Lee’s last line in the finale, “Ji-an, were you able to find some comfort for yourself?.”

“you are all decent people. may you hang in there until you find comfort for yourselves.”



“when you feel like you want to die, don’t die. you’re a decent person. hang in there.”



“let's be happy my friend… this is no big deal… it's no big deal.”



-my mister (2018) — zahra (@ctrlzahra) December 27, 2023 I suddenly remember about Lee Sunkyun’s dialogue in his drama “My Mister”



Rest well, 우리 아저씨. pic.twitter.com/uo6RW2CWRi — gerry salut simatupang (@beijixung) December 27, 2023

my mister was the first kdrama i really connected with. so much of that was thanks to lee's acting, and it remains a favorite because of him.



from his last line from the drama: "jian, were you able to find some comfort for yourself?"



rest in peace, lee sunkyun. pic.twitter.com/doyVsncFfi — cozy yams (@deeliciouskjh) December 27, 2023 I just have to say My Mister has been a crucial part of my life and this specific scene of Lee SunKyun will always be imprinted on me. Thoughts on dying &dealing with the heaviness of life. Now it will never be the same. I'm never updated to any celeb these days but this broke me pic.twitter.com/LZPkLudhLg — selle✨🎬 (@seIyad0) December 27, 2023

How did Lee Sun-kyun die?

According to the South Korean news agency, Yonhap, Lee’s wife, fellow South Korean actress Jeon Hye-jin, alerted authorities after finding an apparent suicide note in their home. The police found the 48-year-old actor dead inside a car in a central Seoul park.

Lee had been at the center of a highly publicized police investigation for drug use over the last few months and was being intensely interrogated over the weekend. One session lasted up to 19 hours, Reuters reported. In a statement released in October, the Parasite actor apologized for the ordeal and for the pain it had caused his family. Lee maintained that he had been tricked by a bar hostess into taking the substances and had since been blackmailed. If charged, he could have faced 6 months in jail due to South Korea’s firm drug laws.

Lee Sun-kyun is survived by his wife and two sons.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.