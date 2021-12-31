Lego Star Wars celebrates the New Year with holiday short

Already famous for their campy Christmas special, the Star Wars franchise may reach younger viewers this year with their LEGO spinoff series by creating a new short in honor of the holiday season.

The LEGO Star Wars: New Year’s Hothin’ Eve clip was released on Star Wars Kids’ official YouTube page on Dec.29 and follows the rebels commemorating the New Years’ holiday as they settle in their new Hoth base.

The festive clip continues with the Empire forces unexpectedly attacking the rebels in their giant AT-AT walkers. Luke Skywalker comes to the recuse by leading the rebels in their snow speeders in hopes of stopping the bad guys and continuing the celebration with his loved ones. LEGO Star Wars: New Year’s Hothin’ Eve also features numerous vehicles, mini-figures, and LEGO sets sure to pique the interest of youthful viewers. But could the fun of Lego Star Wars end in the near future?

The Lego Star Wars franchise began in 1999 and was initially set to end in 2008. Since then, The Lego Group has extended their license with Lucasfilm a number of times, leading to a spate of successful projects, but the deal is set to expire next year.

Throughout their relationship, LEGO Star Wars went on to release six video games, including Lego Star Wars: The Video Game, Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy, Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga, Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars, Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The LEGO Group has also created many short movies and miniseries for the franchise, and it’s reasonable to expect that although the company’s deal lapses in the coming year that the pair would renew its partnership for many more fruitful collaborations. However, with nothing set in carbonite just yet, there’s no guarantee.

LEGO Star Wars: New Year’s Hothin’ Eve can now be viewed on Star Wars Kids’ official YouTube page.