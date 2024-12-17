‘Let’s do it. I’ll be ready’: Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ star is prepared to dive into the MCU at any moment

The MCU is only set to get bigger with all of the upcoming projects that Disney has in store, and while new faces are fun, there’s one more star from Netflix’s Marvel universe that wants their ticket into the evergoing franchise.

Netflix released several Marvel series, starting with Daredevil in 2015, and while these stories all took place outside of what was going on in Disney’s MCU, since then they’ve all come together. Daredevil himself has already debuted in the MCU, and more of the characters from his story are set to show up in Daredevil: Born Again, a pseudo-sequel reboot set for Disney Plus.

One actor who hasn’t yet been confirmed to make the jump into the MCU is Krysten Ritter. The star first appeared in her own series, Jessica Jones, before teaming up with Daredevil and others in The Defenders. Recently she spoke to Comicbook.com, reacting to words from Marvel’s head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum, in which he shared his hopes to see Jones in the MCU.

“Brad Winderbaum said that? That’s really exciting to hear. Isn’t that the guy who makes the call? Come on, Brad! Let’s get it going. Let’s do it. I’ll be ready.”

Jessica Jones is one of the most loved characters from Netflix’s Marvel series; in fact, she even got three seasons of her own show. That’s something that only Daredevil himself managed to do, outside of the powerful detective.

Melissa Rosenberg created the series which starred Ritter as Jones, and told the story of the ex-superhero who becomes a private investigator. The actor was without a doubt the perfect casting for this character, and for that reason it wouldn’t make a lot of sense for them to recast Jessica, should she show up in the MCU.

So far we know that Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdoch, Vincent D’Onofrio is once again Kingpin, and even from those who haven’t yet debuted in the MCU, Jon Bernthal has been confirmed to play the Punisher, so it appears that they’re at least trying their best to bring back all of these characters just how fans remember them from the Netflix show.

Where Jessica Jones could show up is anybody’s guess, but the most likely answer would be during Daredevil: Born Again since she already has substantial ties to those characters. Of course, there’s no indication that she’s going to be in the first season of the show, so don’t expect to see Jessica Jones unless there’s some sort of major surprise that hasn’t been spoiled yet. For what it’s worth, when they introduced Daredevil to the MCU during Spider-Man: No Way Home that was a well-kept secret, so Marvel has done this before.

Whether it could pave the path for Jessica Jones’ return or not, Daredevil: Born Again is an exciting new series coming to Disney Plus during 2025, and one of the most highly anticipated in a very long time. Expect to see new episodes land on the platform starting March 4, 2025. Season one is scheduled for nine episodes.

