Levi launches new limited clothing collection featuring The Simpsons

Denim clothing brand Levi has collaborated with the long-running American animated TV sitcom The Simpsons to create a brand new limited-time-only clothing collection.

The Simpsons x Levi collection brings your favorite Simpsons characters in a fashionable new clothing line, which offers t-shirts and jackets. The collection includes jackets showcasing fan-favorite characters, clothes imprinted with the familiar clouds from the show’s intro, as well as school-designed outfits that take inspiration from Springfield Elementary.

While the clothing line pitches unique selections that would be hard for any die-hard Simpson fan to overlook, their Unlined Corduroy Trucker Jackets and Pants, colored in the iconic yellow from the show, are a must-have.

It’s here! 🎷 We teamed up with The Simpsons™ on a quirky collab full of character. https://t.co/TmUCp0Pghp pic.twitter.com/Hi4ZM14fbC — Levi's® (@LEVIS) March 4, 2022

According to an official press statement, Levi describes the collaboration as something “that both transports you back to another era and keeps things fresh and stylish for today”.

“The special streetwear-inspired collection is available today and features Bart, Lisa, Milhouse, and a whole host of Springfield’s most popular residents. It’s a collaboration that both transports you back to another era and keeps things fresh and stylish for today.” – Levi Strauss & Co

This is not the first time the company has debuted eye-catching collections in collaboration with other brands. In 2021, the clothing brand collaborated with Pokémon and celebrated the game’s 25th-anniversary with a limited-edition collection featuring newly designed beanies, T-shirts, and shorts.

Founded in 1853, Levi is a popular clothing brand, mostly known for its casual wear and denim jeans. The clothing giant has 500 stores worldwide in over 100 locations.

The Simpsons x Levi collaboration is now available in both Levi’s retail and online stores.