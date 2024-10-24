Liam Payne had girlfriend Kate Cassidy under ‘hostage situation’ in Argentina, claims pal

It seems there are no silver linings to the tragic Liam Payne story. It’s now emerged that the singer reportedly begged his girlfriend Kate Cassidy not to leave Argentina before he met his untimely demise on Oct. 16. But she left anyway because she had other responsibilities to tend to and felt like she was being forced to stay against her will.

A friend of the New Jersey-born model claimed that the former One Direction singer put her in a “hostage situation” with the extended stay in the country. They had initially planned to be there for just a few days to watch his bandmate Niall Horan perform at the Movistar Arena on Oct. 2 and for a romantic getaway.

However, it seems that Payne and Cassidy were not on the same page about their extended trip. The “Strip That Down” singer had constantly pleaded for his girlfriend to stay. She had initially planned to stay for just four days, which eventually turned to over two weeks.

The friend of the 25-year-old model told the New York Post that she had agonized over whether to leave or not over concerns that he would go on a bender if she wasn’t there with him. The pal likened it to a “hostage situation” and explained:

“She can’t leave, or else who knows what will happen? And if she leaves, what will he do? But she has other responsibilities, other things that she’s supposed to be doing. So she finally had to make a decision.”

The unnamed pal continued: “So she tells him she wants to leave, this is after a week. He begs her to stay. She keeps extending her trip, a day, two days. And he just wants her to stay, stay, stay. “

The friend added that Payne “gave her no indication of when he’d be ready to leave. So she took things into her own hands and got herself a ticket to go home. He was really unhappy about that. He made sure she knew that.”

“I get what people are saying, that she should just stay with her rich, famous boyfriend. But she wanted to be home in her own bed with her dog. She wanted to come home. So eventually she says she’s going home.”

Cassidy also explained in a TikTok video shared on Oct. 14 why she had to leave earlier:

“I was so ready to leave, honestly, love South America but I hate staying in one place for too long. We were supposed to be there for like, five days [then] it turned into two weeks and I was just like, ‘I need to go home.’”

Payne died after he fell from a third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires and suffered multiple injuries including brain injury and both internal and external hemorrhage. But as far as troubles in their relationship, the friend said Payne and Cassidy, who were together for two years, “weren’t having” any.

It appears that they even had their life ahead already planned out. The model recently shared a heartfelt message penned to the singer in which she revealed their plans to get married “within a year.” She also included a photo of the letters he wrote her along with throwback images of their happy times together.

The revelations came after Cassidy was seen in public for the first time since Payne’s death on Sunday, Oct. 20. She was photographed looking devastated while out to buy pet food in Florida with a couple of friends.

