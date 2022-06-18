‘Lightyear’ has fans doing the impossible and ranking the ‘Toy Story’ franchise
On the heels of Lightyear‘s release, Twitter users are ranking its predecessors from best to worst.
True to its name, @DiscussingFilm got the film discussion going by tweeting “Rank the Toy Story films from best to worst…” This was accompanied by a collage of the four films and a link to a review of Lightyear.
The post garnered a near-infinite number of replies comprising a variety of rankings.
At some point, a secondary discussion took off on the merits of Toy Story 4 with a couple celebrities getting onboard.
After @Alex63258785 tweeted “Can someone explain why people hate 4 i thought people liked it?,” @nickolicious001 replied that it “was so unnecessary and ruined the perfect ending of Toy Story 3 for no reason.” User @balooxiik added, “all of the main side cast were not close to as enjoyable as the other movie, especially buzz, making him SUPER dumb. i could go on forever. it isn’t terrible, but it’s like a 5-6/10 compared to the previous 9-10/10 movies.”
Many other users agree.
As for official critical opinion, Toy Story and Toy Story 2 are tied for first with 100 percent approval on Rotten Tomatoes (Toy Story breaks the tie with audience approval [92 percent vs. 87 percent]). Toy Story 3 is third with 98 percent. Sure enough, Toy Story 4 is last with 97 percent.
Check out Lightyear in a theater near you to see where it ranks in the Buzz bunch.