On the heels of Lightyear‘s release, Twitter users are ranking its predecessors from best to worst.

True to its name, @DiscussingFilm got the film discussion going by tweeting “Rank the Toy Story films from best to worst…” This was accompanied by a collage of the four films and a link to a review of Lightyear.

Rank the Toy Story films from best to worst…



Read our #Lightyear review: https://t.co/e35X4SEhHU pic.twitter.com/fpEA2giAFb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 17, 2022

The post garnered a near-infinite number of replies comprising a variety of rankings.

“Toy Story”, my list on @letterboxd:



1. TOY STORY 2

2. TOY STORY 4

3. TOY STORY

4. TOY STORY 3https://t.co/wZhZ8Eu0S5 — Rohan Mistry (@rohandm99) June 17, 2022

1. Toy Story 3 – flawless film, the best of Pixar

2. Toy Story – a classic, near flawless

3. Toy Story 2 – good expansion, fine storytelling

4. Toy Story 4 – good film, hilarious comedy, emotional ending, but very very unnecessary — Harry Skywalker (@cj_21605) June 17, 2022

Jusr by coincidence I think the best to worst is number order:

Toy Story 1

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4



The first 2 are untouchable to me, especially the original. The story/writing was just so tight and perfect — Thomas Merchandise (@ThomasTankMerch) June 17, 2022

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 1

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4 — CaptainCoolAG (@captincoolag) June 17, 2022

At some point, a secondary discussion took off on the merits of Toy Story 4 with a couple celebrities getting onboard.

toy story 4 is #1 but you guys aren’t ready to hear that — karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) June 18, 2022

I had no idea there was a toy story 4???? — Quackity (@Quackity) June 18, 2022

After @Alex63258785 tweeted “Can someone explain why people hate 4 i thought people liked it?,” @nickolicious001 replied that it “was so unnecessary and ruined the perfect ending of Toy Story 3 for no reason.” User @balooxiik added, “all of the main side cast were not close to as enjoyable as the other movie, especially buzz, making him SUPER dumb. i could go on forever. it isn’t terrible, but it’s like a 5-6/10 compared to the previous 9-10/10 movies.”

Many other users agree.

Lol we know which one is last 💀. But other then that 1. toy story 3 2. toy story 3. Toy story 2 — Vic's Clips (@clips_vic) June 17, 2022

well toy story 4 was ass — devvvvy (@holdthegirI) June 17, 2022

As for official critical opinion, Toy Story and Toy Story 2 are tied for first with 100 percent approval on Rotten Tomatoes (Toy Story breaks the tie with audience approval [92 percent vs. 87 percent]). Toy Story 3 is third with 98 percent. Sure enough, Toy Story 4 is last with 97 percent.

Check out Lightyear in a theater near you to see where it ranks in the Buzz bunch.