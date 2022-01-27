Disney’s Encanto continues to soar. The soundtrack’s standout song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, written and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is quickly staking its claim as one of Disney’s most memorable tracks and is already breaking records as it goes.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” made it to the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Disney’s highest-charting song of the 21st century. According to Billboard, it’s only behind “A Whole New World” from the Aladdin soundtrack, which hit the top spot on the chart in March 1993 — staying there just week.

Miranda himself took to Twitter to express his gratitude, riffing on another Encanto song, “All of Me,” in his quote tweet. “The miracle is not/a Hot 100 spot,” he playfully tweeted. “The miracle is you, not some gift, just you/The miracle is you, all of you, all of you.”

The miracle is not

a Hot 100 spot

The miracle is you, not some gift, just you

The miracle is you, all of you, all of you

(profoundly profoundly grateful and surprised every day -LMM) https://t.co/oH2xAh6uE2 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 27, 2022

He also noted that he was “profoundly profoundly grateful and surprised every day,” and had that met in turn by plenty of well-wishers, including one proud parent who showed off how Encanto became an answer to a homework question.

“We don’t talk ABOUT Bruno, no no no.” pic.twitter.com/v2Bx1O0r4A — Allison (@allibocc) January 27, 2022

The single, an ensemble performance featuring the cast members’ perception of the prophesying and mysterious Bruno, has been positively received since its release as part of the film’s soundtrack on Nov. 19, 2021. Miranda fused several musical genres and styles into the creation of the song, including Cuban folk and hip hop.

The song has also reached the top spot on the UK Singles Chart, the first for any original Disney track since its inception. It also continues to chart in various countries and has claimed the number four spot in Ireland, number seven in Canada and number 10 in Australia.

